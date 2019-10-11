St. Mary’s school board members want more awareness for a college and career readiness program.
“We’re in our second year of implementation,” Rhonda Hunt, supervisor of school counseling, told the school board about Naviance.
Her presentation Wednesday morning explained updates to the program this school year, like parent access, its electronic document feature and availability to middle schools.
Within Naviance, sixth-graders are expected to create academic goals. Seventh-graders will complete a career survey and think about a favorite career. Eighth-graders will take a “do what you are” assessment, pick two careers and complete a reflection activity. Hunt said there will be opportunities to speak with top leaders and entrepreneurs in industries across the country.
High school freshmen are expected to complete a career interest profile survey and pick their favorite careers. The sophomores will complete an assessment, create an academic goal and start building their resumes. Juniors can find what colleges fit best, and seniors can search for scholarships, go thorough the college application process and finalize their resumes.
When parents sign in, Hunt said they can see what schools and careers their child is interested in as well as the tasks assigned to them. Underneath the “What’s New” section on the Naviance page, parents and students can see which colleges will be visiting their school.
The electronic document feature, or “Edocs,” has the power to identify active college applications, request electronic transcripts, request teacher recommendation letters and monitor the transcript process. Through Naviance, teachers can see the letter’s due date and the student’s resume so they can “write a letter reflective of what that student has done,” Hunt said.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, raised concerns about the letter recommendation option. She compared it to a situation with a local Rotary Club, which went from having five or 10 applications for its scholarship to over a hundred or more through an online option.
“If an English teacher has 120 recommendations to write, that’s not going to work,” Allen said.
Hunt said students should check with teachers in person before submitting the online request out of courtesy. She added teachers also have the option to decline requests.
The supervisor of counseling said they are also looking to add an option for students interested in trade schools and internships, instead of college. And Allen suggested they add an option for the military as well.
Board member Rita Weaver suggested Hunt should research if parents are using Naviance to see if school staff need to improve awareness.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said as a parent she received an email about Naviance welcoming parents to the new program. “I looked at it and set it aside,” she said.
She questioned if the email was enough to reach parents who are not thinking about their child’s post-graduation life. Bailey added that parents who did not attend college could use help with the program. “We need to take it a step forward,” she said.
Hunt noted there has been a parent presentation on Naviance and plans to do more in the spring. She said counselors visit classrooms to explain the program to students.
However, Naggena Ohri, the student board member, said the counselors “didn’t do a good job telling us about” Naviance and noted it was only explained one day out of the school year.
Hunt said the school counselors each have about 400 students and visiting classrooms to explain Naviance takes a “huge chunk” of time and pulls them away from their individual meetings with students.
Superintendent Scott Smith noted they need to build awareness and understanding of Naviance. “This is in the absolute, the best interest of every single individual child,” he added. He suggested the Parent Teacher Association should champion it.
Hunt said Naviance will fulfill the portfolio graduation requirement for high schoolers and counselors will make sure every student knows about it, even those who are absent on the days it is presented to their class. She noted it’s part of Freshmen Seminar and also used by special education groups.
“We just need to market the heck out of it,” Bailey said.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews