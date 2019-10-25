St. Mary’s public school system has allocated $6 million of its $12.8 million fund balance on investments for students and staff, school officials told the board of education at a Wednesday night meeting.
Finance staff also said the school system passed its recent audit with flying colors.
“We did not discover any instances of fraud,” Chris Lehman, an engagement partner with SB and Company LLC, said.
He presented a report to the school board Wednesday night to show the audit of the school system’s financial statements was smooth and simple. It looked at the previous fiscal year that ended June 30.
The school system’s general fund revenue was $8 million under budget and its “expenditures came under budget as well,” Lehman said.
He called the school system a “low-risk auditee” and there was no single audit finding. There were no illegal acts, no material weaknesses and no major issues, according to Lehman’s report.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said she’s done this type of work for 15 years and only remembers two reports that did not have any negative responses.
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” she said.
“It’s definitely refrigerator worthy,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
He pointed out they had a $4 million unassigned fund balance. “I personally don’t believe in an unassigned fund balance,” Smith said.
The school system wants to make clear they had a total fund balance of $12.9 million. However, $8.8 million of that was already assigned to health care, fuel and other categories. The rest of the $4.1 million was unassigned until Tammy McCourt, the school system’s assistant superintendent of fiscal services, requested the school board approve the use of the funds for maintenance, early retirement announcement incentive and largely technology improvements and health insurance. She also requested transferring $500,000 of revenues to the safety and security expenditure.
McCourt mentioned a rebate from the health care account resulted in $3.5 million of savings.
“We want to take that money immediately and put it back to our students and staff,” she said.
Bailey said when the county commissioners look at their budget adjustment for approval, they should know the $12.9 million in the fund balance was as of June 30, when the fiscal year was closed out, and is no longer the case.
McCourt said the current fund balance is $6.8 million, or about 3% of the overall unrestricted fund budget as of June 30, which she described as “conservative.”
“We’re putting every dollar to use for our students,” McCourt told The Enterprise.
