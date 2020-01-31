After the state did not give the St. Mary’s school board as much money as they thought, members discussed what to do next at Wednesday afternoon’s budget work session.
Two weeks ago, a recommended budget of $234,524,769 for fiscal 2021 was presented to the school board. The Jan. 29 work session shows that number slightly changed to $234,619,423. They requested $113.1 million from the state of Maryland, but received only $111.4 million. As a result, the original $113.8 million request to the county went up to $115.6 million.
Superintendent Scott Smith said the state gave them less because of a wealth index. “As wealth goes up [in the county], state aid goes down,” Smith said. “As the county does better and better, the state provides less and less.”
He also spoke about the school’s undesignated fund balance, or lack thereof. It was $94,000, but at the request of Commissioner John O’Connor (R), they put almost all of it toward a capital improvement project, specifically, a soil erosion project at Chopticon High School, Smith said, adding that the fund balance is now at the lowest its ever been since 2015 when they were in a position to rebuild.
The school system’s fund balance is currently over $6 million, most or all of which is already designated, Smith told The Enterprise on Thursday. The school board is also requesting $2 million from the county commissioners from the county’s fund balance to use in next year’s schools budget, according to a previous budget work session.
“The idea of using the last of the fund balance makes me really uncomfortable,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said Wednesday. She added she knows it came as a request, but noted if there were an urgent need for emergency funding, they would likely have to request money from the commissioners.
“I have to agree with Cathy,” board member Rita Weaver said.
Smith said his only counter is that it’s only $90,000 and not millions.
“We kind of need to decide what we want to do,” Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said about the budget.
She said she thinks they need to have a discussion on whether to take this budget, which asks the commissioners for $9 million more than last year, or come up with another plan to lower their request. She named line items like special education, safety and security, negotiated agreements, fixed charges and transportation as options to take money from.
Allen said the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a component of the Kirwan Commission, is expected to drop next week, and making adjustments now could make things confusing.
“It’s responsible to have that discussion,” Bailey said. “Because this is the work session.”
“I would think we need to have public comment … before we do any cutting,” board member Mary Washington said.
“It’s really going to come down to positions,” Allen said, referring to new jobs included in the budget.
Weaver advocated for special education while Washington spoke about the need for security.
“I support the superintendent’s budget, but this is just the first step,” Washington said.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the school system’s headquarters on Moakley Street in Leonardtown, and the next work session will be on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.
