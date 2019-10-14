St. Mary’s public schools will celebrate its bus drivers and bus assistants two weeks from now, while also recognizing bus safety.
Oct. 21 to 25 is national bus safety week as well as bus driver and bus assistant appreciation week. Jeff Thompson, director of the school system’s transportation department, shared information at a school board meeting on Oct. 9 about local school bus drivers and tips to keep riders safe.
Thompson said this year’s bus safety theme is “My school bus, the safest form of student transportation.”
He played a video that showed the different ways to practice bus safety, which includes stopping 25 feet behind or in front of a bus when its lights are flashing, always check for cars before loading and unloading, arrive five minutes early to the bus stop and stay three big steps away from the curb the bus pulls up to.
Thompson credited Maryland’s school safety department for emphasizing bus safety. He referenced a tweet from the department’s Twitter account that stated failing to stop when the lights are flashing can result in a $570 fine, three points on a driver’s license and putting a child’s life at risk.
Six drivers attended the school board meeting and Thompson thanked them each for their service. “In no other career do you have to manage children with your back turned,” he said.
Thompson mentioned some bus drivers drive for so long they witness students grow from elementary to high school. The drivers at the meeting have been on the job from four to 30 years.
The transportation director read a letter aloud that was addressed to Marilynn Savoy, a 28-year driver who operates bus 518. The letter was from a mother who thanked Savoy for driving her daughter for five years.
“When she picks up my daughter, she’s so cheerful,” Thompson read. He later added although transportation staff do receive calls of concerns, they also receive calls of compliments.
In the spring, unsatisfied contracted bus drivers protested on the grassy corner next to Benjamin Banneker Elementary School last spring demanding their $16.75 an hour pay raise to $20 an hour. Their pay has not changed, however, weeks before school started, Thompson said the school system will be looking in the budget to find more money for the drivers.
At last week's school board meeting, Superintendent Scott Smith read a proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan (R), which stated 7,258 yellow school buses transport 641,239 Maryland students daily and cover 125,565,000 miles throughout the school year.
“Maryland is pleased to join the nation in recognizing school bus safety in all of our 23 counties and Baltimore city and the hard work that our school bus drivers do keeping Maryland students safe,” the proclamation states.
Smith also read a resolution from the school board recognizing bus safety and driver and attendant appreciation week.
“You have to love what you do or it is an impossible job,” Smith said.
School officials also recognized Red Ribbon Week, which falls between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31, to acknowledge local community efforts that address substance abuse through school-based education and awareness programs like DARE.