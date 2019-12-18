A school official was looking for an additional $923,507 for construction projects at Green Holly and Dynard elementary schools after the state gave her less than she requested.
Kim Howe, the school system’s director of capital planning, told the St. Mary’s school board last week the elementary schools’ HVAC systems, switch gears and roof projects costs $5.3 million, and she had requested $4.6 million from the state’s Interagency Commission on School Construction, called the IAC, but received just $3.7 million.
“Leaving us short of where we need to be,” Howe said.
She said she appealed the request, and told The Enterprise in an interview that she heard back about the appeal on Monday. Howe said she can’t discuss the response until she informs school board members.
The director of capital planning was critical of the way the IAC allocates its money and said its funding formula is not an “accurate assessment of what we need.”
“I don’t understand why the IAC no longer looks at anything beyond one year’s worth of projects,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said. “Strategically, that makes no sense. It’s very difficult for them to understand what needs may come about two or three years down the pike.”
“It’s hard to run a race when you’re staring at your feet,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
During the meeting, Howe expressed concern to pay for upcoming projects, adding school staff don’t want to get to a point when they have to defer a project. She said it’s key they maintain the state funding level.
“If we get 4.6 [million dollars] we will be fine next year,” she said.
If not, Howe said she can see 2023 “being the year that we’d have to defer a project because we don’t have enough money to do everything we need to do.”
She said it will be an ongoing discussion for the next couple years.
Smith said this is great opportunity to be vocal about the governor’s putting nearly $4 billion into the state’s school building fund, an announcement recently made by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
“That opportunity needs to land in St. Mary’s County,” Smith said.
Howe presented a list of upcoming projects ranging from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2026 totaling $71,428,700. She also listed critical infrastructure projects like new auditorium seating at Leonardtown High for fiscal 2021, plumbing at White Marsh Elementary in fiscal 2022, a generator for Hollywood Elementary in fiscal 2023, a well pump replacement at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary in fiscal 2024, and emergency generator replacements at Chopticon High, Great Mills High and Esperanza Middle schools in fiscal 2025.
