The St. Mary’s school board will spend $434,000 annually to make cleaning schools more effective.
Ashley Varner, the school system’s director of operations, said his department has nine different cleaning supply contracts with eight vendors for nearly 200 products. He said managing it all came with some challenges, but found one vendor that could change that.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve our inventory system,” Varner said.
He requested to work with Daycon, a cleaning and maintenance supply service that would help develop a vendor management inventory system for St. Mary’s public schools. Varner said other counties, like Charles public schools, are already using it and suggested the school system adopt Charles County’s contract.
“Under a [vendor management inventory] program, our process would drastically change,” he said.
Daycon will inspect each site monthly and take its own inventory based on the inventory the operations department established. Daycon generates the order, delivers it the next day and unloads, shelves and organizes supply closets.
Varner said they will “save tremendously on not only time but fuel costs.”
Karin Bailey, school board chair, asked what would Varner’s staff be doing since they won’t have as many responsibilities, like checking inventory, for example. Varner said this would give them more time to complete tasks like cleaning schools during the day and make them more effective.
The director of operations listed some of benefits for the new system: efficient for building services, provides inventory data and tracking capabilities, guarantees 90-day shelf life for all products and saves time. It also gives them access to environmentally friendly products. He said his department is 77% green, but with Daycon it could jump to 100%.
The school system paid $388,000 for supplies this fiscal year. That price jumps to $418,000 under the new contract, as well as a $16,000 VMI service charge.
Varner said they will begin purchasing products from Daycon on Jan. 1, and consolidating paper products and dispensers in schools. February starts the piloting of the program at four sites and by summer the program will be in full swing. In fiscal 2021, Varner said they will gather data to check the programs’ effectiveness, which will determine if they continue to use it in the future.
“I see this as a way of being more efficient with human resources,” board member Mary Washington said, adding they can be more effective with the personnel they have.
Washington said piloting it at the beginning of next year can give them time to tweak it if necessary, and board member Rita Weaver and Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said Varner should return in June or July to update the board.
