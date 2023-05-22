Schools and sheriff

St. Mary's Sheriff Steve Hall (R), left, shakes hands with St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith after signing a partnership agreement between the agencies as the St. Mary's school board looks on in the background.

 St. Mary's sheriff's office photo

St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office formally approved the continuation of the successful school resource officer and adopt-a-school programs earlier this month.

Scott Smith, superintendent of schools, and Sheriff Steve Hall (R) signed a community partnership agreement and a memorandum of understanding on May 10, reaffirming the commitment to providing a safe, secure and nurturing learning environment for students, according to a joint release from the agencies.


JESSE YEATMAN