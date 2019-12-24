Changing a bus stop or bus route is not as easy as it might sounds. St. Mary’s public schools’ transportation officials have to consider time and convenience before fulfilling the hundreds of requests they receive, most at the start of each school year.
Joe Longobardi, the school system’s coordinator of transportation, said when planning bus routes he focuses on balancing the length of the route with the amount of kids assigned to the bus.
“You’re not going to have every route perfect,” he said.
He said he’s going to start on next school year’s route in February using the current routes as a template, but making adjustments for the former fifth- and eighth-graders who have advanced to another school. He also considers the input from bus drivers who may have had problems with their routes. By August, the route is made public and they spend months making adjustments based on parents’ request.
Longobardi suggested parents take time to read through the bus stop change request form located on the school system’s website before submitting a request. It gives examples of what they will consider and what they will not.
The transportation coordinator said he received 407 new requests between August and October but the “overwhelming majority comes a couple weeks leading up to the start of school” and the two weeks after. Since October, he said he’s addressed another 25 official requests.
He said there are a “wild range of reasons” parents submit bus stop changes. But the most common is bus stop proximity to a home, which is asked in several different forms.
“So some parents, you know, their student moved from fifth to sixth grade and they like their elementary school stop,” Jeff Thompson, director of transportation, gave as an example.
There’re also requests to come to their neighborhood or driveway. “You have to consider the big picture,” Longobardi said, adding that the time it takes to go the extra mile does add up.
With 300 certified school bus drivers and 200 daily routes, Thompson said there are a lot of parts in motion to this operation successful.
To access the bus stop change request form, visit www.smcps.org/dss/transportation.
