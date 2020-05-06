St. Mary’s selects Brown-Taylor and Herbert as teacher and support staff of the year

Neither the teacher nor support professional of the year expected to be given the annual honors, but both said they appreciate the recognition for their hard work, dedication and love for the job.
Deaneth Brown-Taylor, an eighth grade English language arts teacher at Spring Ridge Middle School, was chosen as the county’ s teacher of the year while Charles Herbert, a building service manger at Leonardtown Middle School, was selected as the educational support professional of the year.
Hearing the good news
“I think I’m still trying to understand what is happening,” Brown-Taylor said. “I didn’t see this coming and it was such an overwhelming feeling to just be asked to represent.”
Brown-Taylor, who is often referred to as “BT,” was not expecting to be selected at all. She was given the news on a Zoom call by her principal, the superintendent and the deputy superintendent.
“We’re doing online e-learning right now [as school buildings remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic]. We’re not putting on our Sunday best,” she said about her appearance on the video chat.
Later in the day, after waking up from a nap, her phone was filled with congratulatory messages. The support from her colleagues “put the pause button on what was going on and reconnected the family,” she said, adding that although they are in quarantine, they were able to come together again.
Herbert said he was told by his school’s principal he was a finalist for the support professional of the year award, but assumed he wouldn’t win.
About three weeks ago, however, Herbert was called into work and greeted by Jeff Walker, assistant superintendent of building services.
“He came over and said, ‘Congratulations. Do you know what I’m here for?’” Herbert recalled.
Herbert said he was “very happy” to win and did not see it coming.
Getting to the job
Brown-Taylor said she thinks her passion for teaching could have contributed to her selection. She’s almost finished with her 26th year as a teacher. Her career started in Jamaica where she was born and raised. It continued in South Carolina then transferred to Maryland. She’s only taught at Spring Ridge because it’s the best middle school, in her eyes.
She apologized for the cliche before saying teaching was her “calling.” Her mom always tells the story of younger Brown-Taylor teaching the ABCs to the plants in the garden with her chalkboard. That’s when they both knew she would be a teacher. She also taught Bible study lessons as a kid, but clarified those classes consisted of real children. The Lexington Park resident said there’s a popular quote she heard throughout her life by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
“The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night,” the poet stated.
“You have to work hard, you have to be better, you have to be stronger,” Brown-Taylor said.
She was told as a kid that education was her way out and she became the first to graduate from college in her family, followed by her siblings. Now Brown-Taylor is pursuing her doctorate in teacher leadership at Walden University.
Three decades ago, Herbert had a job working on the railroads with no benefits and two or three work days a week. He wanted a better job for his two daughters. His aunt told him about an opening with the school system. He started at Dynard Elementary, transferred to Chopticon High, his alma mater, and has been working at Leonardtown Middle for almost three years.
This isn’t the first time the 32-year St. Mary’s public school employee won an award. He said he was given the Al Harrison Service Award a while back for exceptional and passionate service work in the school buildings.
Herbert said people appreciate his work but he appreciates his five-person staff. “I got some real good workers. They do what I ask them and I’m here to help out,” he said.
Looking day to day
Brown-Taylor’s goal is to bring life, enthusiasm and a mixture of school subjects to her English classes. Before schools were closed due to the pandemic, her students completed a puzzle about a short story they read and created playlists for characters from a book.
The English teacher enjoys planning her lessons and figuring out how each student can benefit. She doesn’t want to leave any child behind, Brown-Taylor said, which is one of her biggest challenges. She’s been called the “kid whisperer,” she said, because when any student is placed in her class, they change for the better.
She also tries to keep a sense of humor while teaching, which results in a bunch of laughter throughout the day.
“I teach with the door open and people who walk by are like ‘what’s going on?’” Brown-Taylor said.
Despite her positive reputation, Brown-Taylor has received criticisms. She’s been called “too cheery in the mornings,” she said. Her students sometimes mock her daily “good morning” messages when they enter the room. The self-described morning person did mention school starts around 7 a.m. and bus routes start as early as 5 a.m., leaving some of the youngsters less cheery than others.
Herbert, who’s also an early-riser, said he “loves the morning shift.” He arrives at the school at 6 a.m. to unlock the doors and make sure the heater or air conditioner is working. And since schools are currently closed, he’s been waking up around the same time to maintain his house.
Working from home
Since students started learning from home a couple months ago, Brown-Taylor has not been able to engage in the same way, but she makes sure to keep in touch through email.
Herbert, a St. Mary’s native, said it’s been a challenge being home from work.
He still gets paid but he misses his responsibilities.
He sometimes receives texts from his supervisor, about twice a week, to check the building or open it for a contractor, but it’s not the same.
“I’ve been doing work around the house and stuff, but it ain’t like being at work,” he said.
In addition to the St. Mary’s County public schools’ teacher of the year and support professional of the year, other awards were recently announced by the school system.
Kevin Wright, supervisor of social studies, was chosen for the school system’s Leader of Excellence award.
The Washington Post selected Alma Shearin, an instructional resource teacher at Lexington Park Elementary, as that paper’s teacher of the year and Jake Heibel, principal of Great Mills High School, was announced as the Post’s principal of the year.
