The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is pursuing a state grant to support recruitment and mitigate perpetual employee retention issues.
The county commissioners on Tuesday approved the request for the $25,000 grant from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. The one-time grant would be put toward bolstering a public education program through public service announcements and advertising for vacant positions for deputies and correctional officers, according to a memo.
Specifically, the funds would be used to purchase video production services to advertise through multi-media outlets as well as a portable displays and roadside signs advertising available positions at the law enforcement office, the grant application states.
During the commissioners’ meeting, Assistant Sheriff Maj. Mike Merican told the board that between 2011 to 2018, the sheriff’s office “lost 100 deputy sheriffs, and we picked up 99. And in corrections, we lost 89, and picked up 82. And our civilian staff, we lost 39, picked up 67.”
“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that we’re just recruitment land here, for other places,” Merican said. “We do bring people on board, but we’re one for one,” he said later. “It’s not that we can’t hire them, we’re just not being able to keep them.”
As the adult detention center expansion gets underway, the sheriff plans to ask for 26 additional corrections officers. “And we have 14 vacancies right now. To fill 40 positions in the next few years … is going to be a very, very difficult struggle for me and the sheriff,” Merican said.
During the budget season earlier this year, the St. Mary’s commissioners kicked in $464,000 to the sheriff’s office budget for raises and to adjust the pay scale for sheriff’s deputies over the next three years, in order to bring deputy and staff pay up to par with neighboring counties. An outside consultant, The Frank & Wheeler Group, told the commissioners in March that the average annual extra cost to bring law enforcement and corrections salaries and overtime to the comparator market was over $879,000.
“It’s not up to par with Calvert and Charles,” Merican said, even with the planned scale adjustment.
“Some of the disparity we’re seeing now in house, now that our civilian staff [was] bumped up, we’re seeing some of our civilians making more than our sworn commanders,” he said.
The grant won’t single-handedly solve those issues, but every bit helps, Merican said.
“We’ve been saying the same thing for five years, about he parity, and it doesn’t get anywhere,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said, noting there were other fringe benefits and incentives that could be addressed “to get to where we need to be,” he said. “The actual pay scale adjusting needs to happen, and it needs to happen soon.”
O’Connor, who serves as an officer in the Seat Pleasant Police Department in Prince George’s County and whose wife is a St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputy, added retention issues aren’t unique to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
“We have a responsibility to ensure we keep our public safety assets to where they need to be, but we also have a national climate that is driving people away from the job,” he said.
“You’re not just overcoming pay, you’re overcoming what you see on Facebook ... total disrespect of the law enforcement. People just don’t want to do the job. It’s an uphill battle for command staff” seeking new hires, he said.
In other business, the commissioners approved an application by the St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Department for $1.4 million in program open space funds, administered by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. If approved, that funding would help replace playgrounds at Dorsey Park in Hollywood and St. Andrew’s Estates Park in California for $300,000; support the first phase of renovations at the Lexington Manor passive park for $600,000; and improve three current multi-sport fields as well as installing field lighting on a planned synthetic turf field at Chaptico Park in Mechanicsville.
Field renovations at Chaptico include installing a well and irrigation system for the three multi-purpose fields, according to a memo.
The commissioners did not discuss reversing the board’s decision to reallocate almost $2,500 from the St. Mary’s County Library to pay 16 sheriff’s deputies who provided security or who were on call during the event. Last week, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) made the motion to return the funding, acting on the counsel of the county attorney.
With O’Connor’s absence, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) tabled that motion until all five commissioners were present, he said.
The commissioner president sets the weekly meeting agenda. On Thursday, Guy said there was “no particular reason” a vote on the funding was not included on this week’s. He added he expected Hewitt to make the motion again during commissioners’ time, but that there was “no pressure to do anything.”
“We’re waiting for more additional information,” he added, declining to offer more detail.
