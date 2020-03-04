The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office requested from the commissioners four additional employee positions and permission to submit pre-application documents for an employment grant at a meeting Tuesday morning.
The Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program grant is a competitive solicitation, open to all state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies with primary law enforcement authority. Approximately $400 million in funding is available this fiscal year for the COPS Hiring Program.
The program provides funding to hire and rehire entry-level career law enforcement officers to preserve jobs, increase community policing capacities and support crime prevention efforts.
Applying for the grant requires completion of a pre-application form and the government-wide standard form needed for competitive grants application packages.
Lotti Bell, the sheriff’s office fiscal manager, told commissioners this is only one part of the application but once submitted. The county hopes to receive an invitation to submit for part two of the application process. At that point, the county would have two days to turn the application around.
Since the sheriff’s office is requesting for additional officers to to help extend the efforts of the COPS program, currently working mostly in Lexington Park, to the north end of the county, they expressed interest in applying for grant money to help with the cost.
The grant will cover a maximum federal share of $41,666.67 each year for three years for a maximum federal share of $125,000 per officer for entry-level salary and benefits for the three-year grant term, according to documents provided at the meeting.
The county funding needed per officer exceeds the minimum 25% local cash match requirement to fully cover compensation costs at approximately $57.098 per officer per year, plus about $65,766 for first year costs and $65,561 per vehicle and vehicle equipment costs.
The projected total for four officers for fiscal 2021 would amount to $166,66.67 of federal funding, plus $753,699 of county funding, of which $220,000 could be exempt financed, with the same federal contributions for 2021 plus $228,392 of county funds.
The grant is currently not included in the 2021 sheriff’s office budget request, so if the county were awarded this grant, a budget amendment would be needed, along with approval of the additional four positions.
“So basically we are betting on getting the grant and then you’ll come back to us and say you need three-quarters of a million dollars next year?” asked Commissioner Todd Morgan (R).
“This grant is very advantageous for us right now,” Maj. Michael Merican, assistant sheriff, said at the meeting. “As we migrate to district-based policing and community policing … these positions will open up in the north end what we’ve done in the south end.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said, “This grant is for new hires or basically new positions, and it’s directly related to community policing so what it does for three years is pays the salaries. After those three years, those positions either stay by funding from the county they are eliminated … we do have the opportunity to reapply for this grant.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he thinks the grant is a great idea and he supports it since if the county doesn’t need the extra sheriff’s office personnel now, “we are going to need them soon.”
Sgt. Shawn Moses told the commissioners he hopes to replicate the successes the COPS program has had in Lexington Park in the northern end of the county, helping those “communities that are underserved.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) inquired about the time frame of the grant, with Bell responding they expect to hear back about grant acceptance in the summer.
The commissioners approved the pre-application of grant documents for the hiring program for the amount of $500,000 over a three-year period, excluding county funding, and granted sheriff’s office staff to submit the documents electronically.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews