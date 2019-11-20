A parental advisory group is looking to add more parents with children receiving special education to its committee.
“The biggest thing is just to raise awareness,” MaryAnn Tomasic, representing Spring Ridge Middle School, said.
The Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Special Education, or CACSE, meets once a month to discuss improving services, shaping policies and resolving problems.
The state-mandated group provides advice and council to the board of education on matters related to students with disabilities. Deborah Gross, representing Chopticon High School, described it as a liaison group between parents and the school system.
They are funded through grants and use the money to purchase supplies helpful to kids with disabilities. For example, the group purchased reading pens that read the words aloud when the pen is dragged over text.
CACSE, sponsor of the Rise Up Award that’s given to school staff who goes the extra mile, has a few goals this school year, but the main focus is to get more parents.
“I was an involved parent, but even with that, I didn’t know what CACSE does,” Arnika Eskeland, who is in her first year as the group’s president, said. “Once I found out, why wouldn’t I be there?”
She added most schools have a rep, and about a dozen schools were represented at a meeting Monday evening.
Before the meeting started, parents spent about half an hour in the lobby of the board of education building in Leonardtown to talk about things like transitioning from elementary to middle school, their kids becoming more independent and some of the challenges they recently faced. It was a space where parents could vent, while others gave feedback and support.
Heidi Pucheu, representing Margaret Brent Middle School, had an idea Monday for families to create videos of their children to send to future teachers, so they know what to expect before the school year starts. Her idea sparked discussion and the members around the table suggested having a list of questions to ask their child while being recorded.
“Kind of like an interview,” Robyn Roberts, also representing Spring Ridge Middle School, said, adding it could be more fun.
The group discussed the possibility of having CACSE organizing the interviews and schedule days when families could participate.
Other topics of discussion were about creating flyers to advertise the group, effectively navigating open house, creating a resource guide and hosting an informal meet and greet with Scott Szscerbiak, the school system’s director of special education.
Parents of special education students are invited to St. Inie’s Coffee on S. Shangri-La Drive on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. to get to know the group and director.
For more information about the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Special Education, visit http://smccacse.org/.
