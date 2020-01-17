High schoolers could take dance, graphic design and other new classes next school year, according to the proposed program of studies for St. Mary’s public schools.
Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction, and Alex Jaffurs, the assessment and accountability officer, presented the high school 2020-2021 proposed program of studies to the school board on Wednesday showing new classes, prerequisite changes, title changes and course description changes.
Jaffurs, who has been part of the program of studies revisions since 2007, said “it’s the best it’s ever been” when discussing the process.
Proposals for high school classes were submitted by teachers, counselors, administrators and content supervisors last year between May and October. A committee of more than 30 members reviewed the content throughout the year.
Bachner reminded everyone that what’s in the program of studies “is what can be offered. It doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be offered.” Specific classes are offered at different schools based on the number of students who sign up and other factors.
New courses that can be offered include Dance 1 and Dance 2, which would focus on ballet, modern and jazz. Dance 1 would count toward a fine arts credit and the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts program at Chopticon High School, and Dance 2 would count as a fine arts credit.
Also counting toward fine arts is the new graphic design class. It was once only available to students at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center but, if approved, would be available to all students next year. The course explores graphic design history and the latest design technologies to create visual communications.
Bachner said the new Italian language class offered last year went so well they are adding Italian 2 to the program. It will count toward the world language credit and build on what was taught in the first class.
Quantitative literacy, a dual enrollment course that teaches algebraic reasoning, modeling skills and emphasizes critical thinking and statistical reasoning, was also added to the program.
Bachner said the College of Southern Maryland is trying to build STEM and non-STEM pathways. The new course is considered a non-STEM class and will count as a math credit at the high school and CSM level.
The last new courses — part of the Maryland Apprenticeship Program — were introduced by the state’s education department. The program gives students opportunities to learn a craft and work with a relevant employer while earning money. It includes four new one-credit courses: apprenticeship related instruction and apprenticeship work-based learning one, two and three.
“I’m very excited we are thinking this way in our classrooms,” Bachner said as they started talking about prerequisite changes.
Students interested in theater have the option to be recommended by a teacher if they want to take Theater 2, 3 or 4 instead of only having to complete the prior courses before moving on. Prerequisites for taking pre-engineering and AP art history were scrapped. And the prerequisite for painting went from participating in the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, to completion of Visual Art 1 or a teacher recommendation.
School officials are also proposing to change American literature to two courses, A and B. American Literature B would give instruction and time for students that did not pass the graduation-required English 10 assessment, to complete the MSDE English Bridge project.
They also want to rename environmental science to physical science in the environment, and Commercial Art 1 to Digital Art 1 “just to get with the times,” Bachner said.
Principles of business, administration and management, computer applications in financial and data management, pre-engineering and geography classes will be open to all grade levels and AP art history, available only to juniors and seniors now, will be open to sophomores as well.
Bachner said the program of studies will now label dual enrollment courses, and Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, suggested they also label courses that require action from parents. Bachner said an explanation for that appears at the beginning of the catalog.
“In all honesty, it needs to be on the courses,” Bailey responded, later adding that some parents do not read the entire catalog.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said she likes labeling the dual enrollment courses. “We need to make sure students and parents understand what is and what isn’t,” she said.
A public hearing for the program of studies is scheduled for Jan. 29, followed by an expected approval Feb. 12. Information on the program of studies is available at www.smcps.org/dci/program-of-studies.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews