A few students showed signs of being a teacher at a young age. They set up their own classrooms at home, asked for teacher supplies for Christmas or wanted to follow the footsteps of family members who were educators.
Years later, they saw St. Mary’s public schools’ Teacher Academy as a way to receive teaching experience before finishing their high school diplomas.
“The teachers look at you like another teacher in the classroom,” Hope Kaylor, a Dynard Elementary intern and high school senior, said. “Why do I need to go to college?” she asked jokingly. “I already know what I need to do.”
Staying in the neighborhood
The Teacher Academy of Maryland prepares high schoolers for the education profession. The St. Mary’s academy makes sure students take industry-recognized certification and credentialing exams, have internship opportunities for real experience and encourages students to come back to the county to teach.
The program has existed for about five years in St. Mary’s and will soon have graduated three cohorts, with seven students in the first class, 11 last school year and 18 for this graduating class, the most the program can hold.
St. Mary’s school officials often acknowledge that many school staff were once students in the county. The same holds true for Melissa Chew, who graduated from Leonardtown High School and returned to Leonardtown in 2001 to be a psychology teacher. The Teacher Academy instructor said she encourages her students to do the same.
“Growing up in this county, I know the feeling of ‘I got to get out of here,’” she said.
Chew went to college in Texas, did missionary work in China, but later returned to her hometown.
Chew said she jokes that her students will return from college and take her job, but that’s actually what she wants. In fact, a brag sheet for the program states 90% of this year’s 40 students are planning, or considering, being St. Mary’s teachers.
St. Mary’s public school system has a total of 2,244 benefited staff including 1,333 teachers. A St. Mary’s teacher’s average years of service is 13 years.
“We need good teachers here,” she said. “We don’t want them to leave.”
Chew said she does not discourage students from considering jobs in other states, which some of them have, but reminds them they have a place to come back to.
Teaching in the news
The Kirwan Commission, an initiative to provide funding and policy reform over multiple years to Maryland pubic schools, voted on Nov. 21 to pass its recommendations to Maryland’s General Assembly. The plan is to spend $4 billion on educational improvements like increased teacher salaries, teacher training and free prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families.
Chew said she spoke about Kirwan with her students. She also tries to speak about budgeting. She and her husband, who is also a teacher, have three kids, and she explained to her students they can “make it” with teacher salaries and that it’s going to get better. With teacher shortages, Chew said the students in her class will “become a very sought after group.”
A poll from Maryland State Education Association shows that 95% of Maryland educators paid for some of their own school supplies, 50% of Maryland educators had a second job and 44% have run up personal debt to make ends meet.
“Obviously, teaching isn’t an easy job, and I try to be honest with them about that,” Chew said.
She said her colleagues even asked her how she encourages students to enter the education field right now.
“I love my job. It’s a great job, but it’s hard,” Chew said. “You have to try to manage those things. That’s what good teachers do.”
It’s all about preparation
The Teacher Academy is a two-year program at the Dr. James A Forrest Career and Technology Center and consists of four courses on human growth and development, professional teaching, curriculum and instruction, and an education internship. Students must finish the program with an overall 3.0 GPA with no grade lower than a 2.0 in any of the courses. Teacher Academy students are also expected to pass all of the high school assessments, complete a portfolio and take the ParaPro assessment.
Students can apply as sophomores or juniors but preference is given to juniors. The program takes up two periods for first-year students and three periods for the second-year students. They can also receive up to four college credits and possible scholarships if they remain education majors.
Academy students start their internships during the second year of the program. This year’s students are placed at seven different elementary and middle schools. Juniors who finished the program are welcome to apply to the Directed Study program, where they spend most of their senior year as interns.
“I didn’t know it would take this much preparation,” Kaylor said.
She remembered her five-day unit plan assignment from junior year, which consisted of items like tests and fun activities.
She waited until the night before to do it, and she didn’t get much sleep.
Jordan Higgs, an intern at Leonardtown Middle School, said it was hard to make lesson plans in the beginning of her second year. It required time management and knowing the students.
“Although it was hard, I’m thankful we had it,” Kaylor said.
“Now we know what we have to do,” Sarah Bean, an intern at Park Hall Elementary School, added.
Kaylor said she’s learned that every classroom is different. At her first internship, she said the students were mostly good, but when she started her second internship, there were more students who struggled.
Bean added there were more resources at Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School than at Park Hall, but she still had to present an effective lesson plan.
They both adapted to the new situation. Kaylor, for example, awards her students with “Kaylor coins” if they behave. They can trade in those coins for prizes out of a treasure chest she brings in randomly.
“We can really make a difference in one kid,” Higgs said. “And it also helps the whole class.”
The three of them will enter college with two internships under their belt. With that experience, they can now focus on what really matters — decorating their classrooms.
“I can’t wait to have my own classroom,” Kaylor said. She said she already snagged a few items from a teacher who was giving supplies away. Bean and Higgs said they are keeping a few things from the academy so they won’t forget what they have learned.
All three students thanked Chew for their positive experiences in the Teacher Academy. They said she will do anything for them even if she is busy.
“I feel like she has 100 different arms,” Bean said, adding that the teacher never complains.
“It’s easy because I have amazing kids,” Chew said.
For more information about the Teacher Academy, visit https://schools.smcps.org/tech/ and search under the “Programs” tab or email Chew at mbchew@smcps.org.
