Every St. Mary’s public school student will have fine-free library cards by next school year.
Heather Wysokinski and Jill Hutchinson of St. Mary’s County Library introduced to the local school board the SMART card, which stands for St. Mary’s Access to Research and Technology, at a Jan. 29 meeting.
“We will provide a library card for every student at St. Mary’s County public schools,” Wysokinski said.
She said the library currently has a kid card program for children under the age of 17. It comes with a code on the card users copy to gain access to books and online resources.
“It’s an opportunity to attract young readers and get them into a library,” Wysokinski said.
However, thousands of students do not have access to a library and the card works until the child forgets it, unless the code is memorized. For that reason, a school system card will use a username consisting of the student’s school ID number and a password they come up with.
Hutchinson said the SMART card doesn’t cost anyone anything, except for staff time and printing materials funded by the library.
Wysokinski said there is a long list of online resources available to cardholders. The most popular is the Gale research database, and the most underutilized is Brainfuse — a live tutor who gives homework help.
“We’re probably the last school system in Maryland to jump on this,” she said as she listed all the counties, including Charles and Calvert, who have a similar system.
Wysokinski said she has only heard positive feedback about it from neighboring districts. It does not share any personal data and students have the option to opt out. Along with books, students will also have access to audiobooks, e-readers and DVDs.
“We might not be the first but we can be the best,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
The librarians predict the cards will be ready in August.
Naggena Ohri, student board member, asked how will kids know about all the resources available to them.
Hutchinson said presentations will be given on the cards in the summer and fall. Teachers will be informed about them through professional development days and information will be available on Peach Jar, an online communication service used by the school system.
She introduced a potential second phase to the cards after a question from board member Rita Weaver on how a Chopticon student, for example, can receive a book from the Lexington Park library.
Hutchinson said a student should “be able to put a book on hold online” and have it arrive at the school’s media center.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said she saw Michael Blackwell, director of St. Mary’s libraries, doing a happy dance during the presentation.
“Dr. Blackwell has been working on this for several years,” she said. “I hope you won’t wait until late spring or even summer to market.”
She mentioned the new library in Leonardtown is set to open in spring.