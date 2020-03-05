More than 30 residents came out last Wednesday night to participate in the revision process of some decade-old county zoning documents.
The last time the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision Ordinance had a major rewrite was in 2010, and the most recent tweaks were made to the document four years ago.
The county’s department of land use and growth management invited surveyors, engineers, developers, real estate professionals, property owners and others with an interest in development in St. Mary's to participate in the revision process, which will take place through a series of one-hour meetings and email exchanges.
Roger Fink, a former Charles County attorney, has been hired as a consultant to oversee the complete revision to the ordinances and was present at the public meeting to hear suggestions for changes to the zoning rules.
“We’re looking for ideas,” Bill Hunt, director of the department, said at the meeting. “We are not going to rewrite [the ordinance] from the floor … the idea is that topics that are introduced are going to be recorded, Roger will work on them and when he has a mass of information to return, we’ll send it out and we’ll call a meeting such as this.”
He continued, “We want your input but it’s going to be done mostly via email because that’s the most efficient way to get it out there, then when it comes time to debating the particulars, we could have meetings to go over that.”
Once the floor was open for public comment, Sabrina Hecht, community planning liaison officer at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, discussed updating and incorporating the air installation compatible use zone.
“We worked extensively with Bill and his team at land use and growth management on updating the AICUZ, an overlay that was adopted by St. Mary’s County in the late '70s for aircraft potential safety reasons. It encompasses approximately 244 acres in St. Mary’s County,” she said. “It was established to help protect the safety and welfare of public, that is the same purpose as the comprehensive zoning ordinance.”
According to Hecht, the AICUZ manual has been in the process of getting updated over the past three years, and she hopes to have those changes signed before the completion of the county ordinance revisions so it can be incorporated into the St. Mary's document.
She said since Pax River is the largest economic engine in St. Mary’s, it is important to protect it.
Joseph St. Clair, a member of the county’s planning commission, mentioned interpretation of the ordinance is often an issue while department staff and engineers come up with different meanings for certain articles.
He suggested department staff take time to meet with engineers during this process to help avoid future conflicts.
“That’s how we did it in the past on the last comprehensive plan. Spend some time with them and you’ll find out that you have a great document sitting there … get these engineers together and find out what they have to do to help the people they are representing out here,” St. Clair said.
“That was the idea behind tonight’s meeting. It’s our first effort to look at everything, nobody has done anything yet but we wanted to wait until tonight” to get feedback from those types of people, Fink told St. Clair.
Several others inquired about the timeline of the revision process, with Hunt responding there isn’t an exact timeline and it really depends on the volume of comments the department receives.
Harry Knight, deputy director of the department, said they did not want to set deadlines but the doors are open now to make comments.
To make suggestions or leave comments concerning the revision of the county’s comprehensive zoning or subdivision ordinances, email Sandie.Greene@stmarysmd.com and bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com and put CZO in the subject line.