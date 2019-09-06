The county zoning board of appeals last week postponed a vote on a request to change building rules that would allow new restaurants next to a Hollywood ice cream shop, with some members saying it would be unsafe to pedestrians as presented.
Representing the developer Fountain Group LLC, which also owns Bruster’s ice cream shop, Wayne Hunt of Little Silences Rest requested a waiver for a required 65-foot buffer yard along Route 235, Clarke’s Landing Road and Mervell Dean Road, to construct a retail building spanning over 3,800 square feet, adjacent to Bruster’s on a parcel that spans 98 feet at its widest point.
The St. Mary’s Zoning Board of Appeals tabled the variance request for reduced buffers at the proposed Hollywood Square development until November.
St. Mary’s planners had approved a concept site plan for the project, but out of concern for pedestrian safety, added a requirement that the developer to build a sidewalk from the planned building to Bruster’s. Hollywood Square is envisioned to include a fast-food restaurant, coffee shop and a carry-out food service.
The revised plan, presented to the zoning appeals board, includes a walkway from the property to the ice cream shop, a 600-square-foot outdoor seating area, a 15-foot-long drive-through, plus an in-and-out entrance to the property on the south side of the parcel onto Mervell Dean Road, and a right-out exit onto Mervell Dean Road from the north side of the property near Clarke’s Landing Road.
Requesting the buffer yard and setback reductions, Hunt, a land surveyor, told the appeals board that only the fast-food restaurant required the buffer yard, and that applying the 65-foot buffer would leave no buildable area on the parcel.
And when the required 50-foot and 35-foot setbacks come into play, “we’re left with this little tiny sliver in the middle [of the parcel] that is actually developable,” Hunt told the appeals board. “We’ve known from the start that we were going to be in front of you for this project.”
The zoning board of appeals can grant buffer variances for unique properties; and board members concurred the narrow, 300-foot-long property fit that criteria, but largely voiced concern over the size of the development planned for the small space, as well as pedestrian safety.
“My concerns are that you’re trying to build too much on a little skinny piece of land,” board member Lynn Delahay said. “Three businesses? That’s overkill. My real concern is pedestrian traffic, and then auto traffic, with that right-turn-only lane.”
But “without a variance, it’s unbuildable,” board member Rich Richardson said.
“I don’t like the way it is, but to turn it down would be difficult because it’s just a vacant lot, and it is a prime piece of property in a business section,” he said.
“I’m concerned about the reductions, the setbacks. I’m concerned about it all,” appeals chair George Allan Hayden said earlier in the meeting.
“The pedestrian traffic, the sidewalk — that’s not what’s before us tonight,” board member John Brown said, adding those issues should have been taken into consideration before the plan reached the appeals board. “I feel like we’re between a rock and a hard spot.”
Along with waiving the buffer yard, the developer is requesting the setbacks be reduced from 50 feet to 39 feet between the property and Route 235, and from 35 feet to 25 feet along Mervell Dean Road.
“To do all this reduction, and then on top of it to waive the required buffer, totally, I think is a little over the top,” Hayden said, later adding, “I cannot support that waiver at all.”
“I really have a lot of trouble approving this the way it is presented tonight,” board member Wayne Miedzinski said. “I’d like to see if you can rework it at all … and come up with something better,” he told the developers.
A public hearing regarding the site’s sewer connection, which necessitates an amendment to the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan, prompted some discussion from St. Mary’s County commissioners late last month.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) then advised the board of appeals to consider the public safety in its review of property, given the small space there.
