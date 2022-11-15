A 1,100-foot grass landing strip was approved by the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals last week. on Nov. 10.
The board heard from Kyle Matthew, who said he and his wife Jill are building a house on the 31.6-acre property. The landing strip will be called WillowBee Farm Airfield.
Matthew, who listed his current address as Purcell Farm Lane in Drayden, said he retired from the U.S. Navy two years ago after serving 22 years as a pilot. He said he is a civilian test pilot for the U.S. Department of Defense and works at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
The air strip will be 25-feet wide in Piney Point next to St. George's Creek.
In answering a question from a board member, Matthew said there are no overhead power lines, adding that they are buried.
The closest home aside from the one they are building is 1,731 feet away, he said.
Matthew noted there are eight other private airstrips in St. Mary's County. "This is obviously not a new thing," he said.
Matthew called himself a "fair-weather flyer" and said he will only fly in daytime hours four to six times a month.
He did not request a hangar and noted the airstrip would not be located in the critical area buffer.
The noise from his Carbon Cub airplane at full power is similar to that of a washing machine or dryer, he said.
He said he talked to all of the neighbors and all withdrew their previous objections.
In an email to zoning administrator Amanda Yowell, Kirk Galiani said his house is adjacent to the runway. Galiani said he supports the conditional use "as long as it does not grow into anything more than was proposed."
Matthew said he gave Second District Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Charles Henderson a tour of his property and said the chief had no objections.
"I'm an airplane nut, so he had me at 'go,'" board member Guy V. Bradley said. His motion to approve the conditional use in a Rural Preservation District passed 5-0.