By a 3-2 vote on March 10, the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals approved a conditional use for a 400-square-foot tent outside Morris Point Restaurant in Abell.
The tent would be allowed from May through October at the site, 38869 Morris Point Road, business owner Christopher Soussanin said, noting that land use and growth management department only allows it for six months a year.
The vote followed a discussion by board members about whether the health department's or the Critical Area Commission's opinion was more important. The two were in conflict.
Chair Daniel Ichniowski sided with the health department.
There was also some conflict with the county liquor board's guidelines, too.
"We're a little more flexible with the critical area stuff than we are with the board of alcohol," Ichniowski said.
Soussanin, who has owned the business for 22 years, said he erected a tent during COVID-19 to allow up to eight patrons to sit outside.
His request for the conditional use involved seven agencies and was an "arduous process" that followed notice last August that he would no longer be allowed to have the tent under the less restrictive temporary conditions.
The property is located entirely within the 100-foot buffer near St. Clement's Bay, he said.
The business, which consists of a restaurant, two mobile homes and some sheds, exists today as it did when he purchased it, Soussanin said, noting he has not expanded.
The lot coverage already exceeds the allowed amount by 3,497 feet on the 42,602-square-foot site, according to a staff report. There are currently 9,888 square feet of lot coverage. It becomes 10,288 when the tent is up.
The critical area commission opposed the conditional use in a Jan. 2 letter, saying the tent would have "a substantial and negative impact on the Chesapeake Bay."
"Given the lot is waterfront to Canoe Neck Creek, installing the proposed tent within the buffer and further exceeding the lot coverage limit would adversely impact water quality and fish, wildlife and plant habitat within the critical area," the letter states.
"It's a tent. Are we really getting burdened by a tent?" board member Guy Bradley asked. "I don't like the conflict that always ensues with this kind of decision."
Bradley, Ichniowski and Rich Richardson voted yes, while Wayne Miedzinski and Ronald Payne Sr. voted no.
"I don't see this as a hardship," Miedzinski said.
The decision could be appealed to the county circuit court.