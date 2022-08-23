After the St. Mary's County commissioners took two weeks off for a summer break they were ready to go on Tuesday, Aug. 23, approving a cannabis ordinance and $3.5 million in funding for broadband.
The cannabis ordinance had been in the works for a while and was fairly uncontroversial itself, having been recommended for approval unanimously by the planning commission on June 6. The county commissioners also unanimously approved it.
It was spurred on by the construction of a medical marijuana grow house that sprouted up in Abell over the past year and some in the community who took issue with it.
A complaint from a neighbor of the 50,000-square-foot facility recently resulted in an inspection of the property by the Maryland Department of the Environment, according to property owner Charlie Mattingly. He sent Southern Maryland News a July 27 report that showed the property is in compliance with state laws and regulations.
The approved text amendment would restrict future medical marijuana growing and processing operations to three zoning areas: high intensity mixed-use, limited commercial industrial and industrial. Setbacks would generally be 500 feet from residential areas. A concept site plan for a new medical marijuana facility would require a public hearing, and a final site plan would as well.
Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) asked Assistant County Attorney John Houser if anyone without a building permit would be subject to the new ordinance. Houser said yes, but noted an existing facility could expand as a non-conforming use with approval by the planning director or board of appeals.
Mattingly's Seven Points Agro also has a 2,500-square-foot building on site and plans a non-permanent greenhouse in the future.
Following passage of the ordinance, Commissioner John O'Connor (R) motioned that the county hire someone from outside to audit the process used to approve marijuana facilities in the future. Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) seconded the motion, which passed with the help of Commissioner Eric Colvin (R). Hewitt and Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) voted no.
O'Connor noted that he wasn't asking for the allocation of funds at this time.
Although Land Use and Growth Management Director Bill Hunt and Houser have knowledge from learning things along the way, if those two employees leave, the county will lose its knowledge, O'Connor said, pointing to the need for an outside agency to tell the county how to improve the process.
It was noted that state voters could approve recreational marijuana in November based on a ballot initiative.