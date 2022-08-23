County attorney speaks

County Attorney David Weiskopf discusses a proposed audit of the county's processes related to future approval of marijuana facilities during the commissioners' Aug. 23 meeting. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

After the St. Mary's County commissioners took two weeks off for a summer break they were ready to go on Tuesday, Aug. 23,  approving a cannabis ordinance and $3.5 million in funding for broadband. 

The cannabis ordinance had been in the works for a while and was fairly uncontroversial itself, having been recommended for approval unanimously by the planning commission on June 6. The county commissioners also unanimously approved it.

