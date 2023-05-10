The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hoping to establish a national wildlife refuge in Southern Maryland and it proposed its plan to the St. Mary’s commissioners Tuesday in Leonardtown.
The goal is to create a new refuge to include and ultimately conserve currently unprotected, high priority fish and wildlife habitats across the region.
According to documentation, of the eight million species estimated to exist on earth, 12.5% of them — including 40% of amphibians and 10% of insects — may go extinct over the next several decades if steps aren’t taken.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Division of Habitat, Restoration, and Conservation Chief Daniel Murphy said his group has been working on the project since 2010.
“One of the reasons I was interested in working here are just the large expanses of undeveloped forest land, the farms, and wetlands and river systems,” Murphy said. “Southern Maryland and St. Mary’s County provides a lot of really good habitat for fish and wildlife so it’s a real opportunity to establish a wildlife refuge before development and climate change may alter the landscape.”
Murphy said his group is proposing a 500,000 acre acquisition boundary in the lower Patuxent, McIntosh Run, upper St. Mary’s River, Zekiah Swamp, Nanjemoy Creek and Mattawoman Creek.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked Murphy if someone has property that’s already in an easement if it would be eligible to be in the refuge easement as well.
“No. If it’s a permanent conservation easement we would not pursue it because it’s unnecessary,” Murphy said. “If it’s still in private hands, that’s where my office would come in.”
Colvin also noted that McIntosh Run has had flooding issues and wondered if the land was acquired if the commissioners would still be able to do mitigation in those areas.
“We’d have to work with you on that,” said Murphy, who added that something could be put in the easement to allow for that. “We wouldn’t want to do anything that would increase flooding.”
Murphy added one of the aspects of protecting land in that area is because of the endangered Dwarf wedge mussel, which is federally listed.
“The National Wildlife Refuge System doesn’t just set aside land and let it go,” Murphy said. “We maintain and manage it, and if we determine that downed trees are causing a flooding problem, we want to work with the county on that. We want to be good neighbors.”
In other business
During his commissioners time, Mike Alderson Jr. (R) recounted that on Sunday while shopping at the Waldorf Town Center mall, a fight broke out followed by a gunshot.
“What happened at the mall is happening around the country. It is not normal and we can’t accept that it’s normal,” Alderson Jr. said. “These behaviors cannot be normalized, glamorized or politicized. We are experiencing a fundamental societal breakdown that was accelerated during the COVID lockdown and are now exacerbated by perceived slights, different political ideologies and acceptance of poor behavior. We need to stop accepting poor behavior as an excuse.”
“Thank you for sharing that,” Colvin said. “It’s a scary thing for any family to experience.”
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) remarked how he is on a quest to visit each school in St. Mary’s County “so I can really have a firmer understanding of what our education system struggles with as well as the quality of the buildings themselves.”
He recently stopped by Esperanza Middle School and Lexington Park Elementary, where he was surprised to learn that 80% of the students in the latter school qualify for free or reduce-priced school meals, a federal measure of poverty.
“It was very eye-opening for me,” he said.
The commissioners issued proclamations for National Drug Court Month, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, National Nurses Week and Older Americans Month.
The board also heard from Southern Maryland Navy Alliance President Tom Garrison and St. Mary’s Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis, who informed the board of the role and activities of the SMNA.
New land use director named
The commissioners this week announced the appointment of Jessica Andritz as the new director for the Department of Land Use and Growth Management.
Andritz, who has a law degree, left private practice in 2017 and joined the Charles County government where she served in several capacities.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve in this new role,” Andritz said in a release. “As the director of land use and growth management, I am looking forward to supporting the initiatives outlined by the Commissioners and working with our staff and constituents to articulate a future vision for St. Mary’s County.”
