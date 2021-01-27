St. Mary’s commissioners unanimously voted on Tuesday to request legal authority over rescue squad and Advanced Life Support entities, which, if approved in the state legislature, would allow the board to levy direct billing for ambulance rides.
Following a public comment period where commissioners received three emails arguing against ambulance billing and one, from an ALS volunteer, supporting the costs, commissioners continued on Tuesday to forward legislation to the state that would permit the commissioners to establish billing for ambulance rides.
The commissioners, and the emergency services department, are requesting the ability to charge for ambulance rides as emergency CARES Act funds — which were used to hire supplemental, career staff at the all-volunteer rescue squads amid the COVID-19 pandemic — dry up.
The rescue squads had expressed concern that they would need to retain the supplemental staff throughout 2021, and would need some way to fund those paid employees.
Instead of using authority granted from the legislation, the commissioners could also create a memorandum of understanding with the rescue squads to start billing, David Weiskopf, county attorney, said at Tuesday’s meeting, and could, in the end, not use the authority-giving legislation.
The county has been moving forward with the MOU process, which Weiskopf said was “quicker” and allows all of the participants to “sign onto it.”
“I believe the MOU is a kind of ‘pilot’ type of a program, so we can kind of feel through these things,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, noting there were lingering questions about fairness between the rescue squads.
Commissioners noted they were willing to adopt the legislation as a “tool in the toolbox,” but would have to hammer out the details of how billing would work later on, with questions remaining about mutual aid, fire taxes and volunteers being replaced by career staff, which could cause issues with volunteers’ length of service payment programs.
“I’m gonna support this today, but there’s a lot of details that still need, in my mind, to be worked out,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. He suggested that commissioners could pull the legislation if the MOU is finalized in the near future.
“The devil’s in the details when it comes to all of this,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) agreed.
In other business, commissioners approved a gift of an alleyway off South Coral Drive, which they had discovered was given to them in 1949, to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, which formerly operated its Company 3 station at the corner of Great Mills and South Coral Drive, and still owns that property.
