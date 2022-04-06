During an April 5 meeting, the St. Mary's County commissioners approved federal funding request letters for seven county projects.
The letters will be sent to Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
Jim Gotsch, public works and transportation director, noted that the priority list was flipped from Cardin to Hoyer in the hope that all projects would get some funding.
In other words, $6.2 million for a YMCA in Great Mills was the top priority in the letter to Cardin, while $1.6 million for a new emergency communications center was the top priority in the letter to Hoyer.
Other projects and their requested dollar amounts include: St. George's Island shore erosion and flooding, $3.8 million; St. Jerome's Creek jetties, $10 million; sidewalk program retrofit, $300,000; regional meat processing facility, $1.58 million; and health department renovation in Lexington Park, $5.65 million.
Gotsch said $10 million for the St. Jerome's Creek jetties would be "very helpful in speeding things up" with the Army Corps of Engineers. Gotsch added that $10 million is the maximum amount the federal government would fund for this type of project.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted that the cost for the St. George's Island project has increased from $739,000 to $3.8 million. Gotsch noted that it now includes the cost for a "living shoreline" that would extend 30 or 40 feet into the waters of the Potomac and St. Mary's rivers. The county recently received an updated project estimate from the state, he said.
Police accountability board delayed
Assistant County Attorney John Houser noted that Senate Bill 389 postpones the effective date that the police accountability boards and administrative charging committees will begin from July 1 to Oct. 1 of this year.
The bill passed the Senate and is making its way through the House.
Houser said Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) pushed to delay the effective date to Dec. 1 without success.
Houser noted that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed a bill that redraws the state's U.S. Congressional boundaries due to the 2020 Census. The new map shores up the district of Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md. 1st) to continue to be represented by a Republican and makes the sixth district, which includes Western Maryland, more competitive between the parties.
A lawsuit over the state legislative redistricting maps is scheduled for a hearing on April 13 before Judge Joseph M. Getty, Houser said.
'The rest of the story'
During commissioners' time, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said that, like Paul Harvey, he would provide "the rest of the story" in regard to a medical marijuana grow house that is going up in Abell.
"I hear a lot of rumors, accusations and finger-pointing," he said. "I stand behind the county staff. They made the right decisions regarding laws and zoning that were in place."
"I know the people in the Seventh District are not happy with this," Guy said. "I really can't blame them, but I can't stand any more of this finger-pointing toward the staff."
"I do not support any outside investigation of our staff," he said, which was a reference to Commissioner John O'Connor (R) recently calling to have an outside organization investigate "all facets of the land use project."
On March 28, O'Connor said he heard a rumor that he and Todd Morgan (R) pressured two county officials to make concessions for the 50,000-square-foot cannabis grow house that is being built in the critical area.
Another retirement
During the April 5 meeting, the commissioners recognized Cpl. Elizabeth O'Connor on her recent retirement after 22 years with the sheriff's office.
Morgan noted that she was the first female dive team member and canine handler in the county. Elizabeth O'Connor is married to John O'Connor.