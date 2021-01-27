The St. Mary’s County commissioners formally disapproved of a legislative proposal that would reshape the way they are elected, and all but guarantee a Democratic seat on the currently all-Republican board.
The five county commissioners signed a letter disapproving of the bill, introduced by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), which would require all 12 of the state’s commissioner-led counties to elect their commissioners on a district-by-district basis.
Currently, commissioner counties have the authority to decide how to elect their commissioners. In St. Mary’s, as with eight other commissioner-led counties, all county residents vote for all of the county’s commissioner seats.
Carroll, Somerset and Worcester counties vote for their commissioners on a district-by-district basis, as Crosby is proposing all commissioner-led counties do.
At their Tuesday meeting, the five commissioners disagreed with the proposal, calling it “divisive,” also taking issue with Crosby’s comments during an online show hosted by county NAACP President William “BJ” Hall and St. Mary’s public schools equity coordinator Adrienne Dillahunt, where he questioned how the “commissioner from District 4,” referencing Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), could represent the Lexington Park area while living on waterfront property.
“I live in a rowhome,” Crosby said on the “Sunday in the Park” episode.
At the meeting, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said he found the “tonality” of Crosby’s arguments offensive.
”It was probably just a poor choice of words,” Crosby told Southern Maryland News on Wednesday, defending that he believes the person who represents each district should look after the interests of the district. “I apologize if I offended anyone on the water.”
At Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, the five Republican county lawmakers argued that the legislation was divisive, and was an overbearing state-level mandate on the commissioner counties.
“It’s been my experience that I get calls from all over the county,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said at the meeting, arguing that he wouldn’t want to pass phone calls from other areas to another commissioner.
“If you look around the state and see how people, and representatives, act, it’s ‘what bacon can I bring home to my district,’” O’Connor argued, later adding that he believes the proposal “creates more division than unity in the county.”
Crosby, who is elected at the state level by his district, said state and federal government works just fine when voted in by district, as well as Maryland charter counties, and county government could function well the same way.
”That’s not what unity is,” he said, later adding “what they’re really trying to say is it wouldn’t be a 5-0 landslide” in favor of Republicans.
“Has Delegate Crosby identified any irregularities, or things that need to be corrected by this bill?” Hewitt asked at Tuesday’s meeting.
“He feels that redistricting will give minorities a chance to sit at the table, and give Democrats at least two seats at the table,” O’Connor said, attempting to quote Crosby’s statements made during the webcast episode. “That’s basically what he said.”
Crosby had stated Democrats would “certainly” receive one seat on the board from the Lexington Park area, and another seat, the south county District 1, would be a swing district based on the number of registered voters from the two main parties. He also said the voting system would pave way for an African American commissioner to be elected by Lexington Park residents.
“I don’t think you would need to change the system for people, in this aspect, to go ahead and succeed. I think if you want to succeed, you can,” O’Connor said, referencing non-white and non-male politicians.
Morgan noted the bill could have been localized to St. Mary’s County, but accused Crosby of “sidestepping” that process as he would need approval from the local delegation, where he is surrounded by two Republicans in the delegation and another Republican in the state senate.
Commissioners signed a letter of opposition to the bill on Tuesday, and took no action on another of Crosby’s statewide bills that would require early voting centers to be located near public transit stops.
