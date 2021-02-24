St. Mary’s commissioners are eyeing a year-long freeze on utility-scale solar projects in anticipation of a consultant’s final report on the county’s needs for regulation of solar panels.
The moratorium, if passed by the commissioners in coming weeks, would last one year, allowing time for the Chesapeake Conservancy to deliver its report to the county’s Solar Task Force, then allowing the board to draft an ordinance regulating utility-scale solar farms.
The freeze on projects would not affect residential projects, only larger projects that would produce more than 2 megawatts of power, which would require 15 to 20 acres of solar panels, Harry Knight, the chair of the county’s Solar Task Force, said at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, when a public hearing was held.
“That’s way beyond an average residential or commercial accessory or installation,” Knight said.
Ben Hance, speaking at the hearing on behalf of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, said the environmental group opposed the moratorium, saying the freeze had no precedent and was “unnecessary” as county zoning boards are still functional.
“This moratorium infringes on the property rights of landowners. As I’m sure Commissioner [Todd] Morgan will agree, property rights are a foundation of our individual liberties,” he said, also adding farmers can lease parts of their property to solar projects to maintain their way of life.
“If we want a healthy, clean and sustainable community to pass on to our children and grandchildren, dragging our feet on clean energy is not the way,” Hance said.
Bill Hunt, the county’s land use director, said the freeze on projects would allow for regulations that would reduce problems with solar interfering with Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s operations.
“The situation comes from the glare factor of these panels, and flight paths in relation to them,” Hunt said. “I think it’s really more up to the Solar Task Force to take that into consideration and consult” with the Navy to include resolutions in an ordinance, he added.
“I think it’s a good idea that we have [the moratorium]. The reason is, when we start putting these solar fields out there, we have potential to lose 22,000 jobs” at the base, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said at the meeting.
The commissioners are set to vote on the matter on March 9, and public comment by email or postal mail is being accepted until March 2.
