Sign up to receive weather warnings
The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services wants residents to be prepared and informed. In advance of inclement weather, residents should sign up to receive email warnings, updates, and special notices, including road closures, severe weather updates, Recreation and Park Notices and CodeRED Weather Warnings.
The St. Mary’s government CodeRED Emergency Notification System is an ultra-high-speed telephone communication service used to contact citizens quickly. This system calls all or targeted areas of the county when vital information needs to be immediately relayed to citizens. CodeRED delivers a recorded message describing the situation in the affected area, which may include instructions requiring action on the part of the recipient.
Sign up online at stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp.
Residents can also sign up to receive these notifications via text through the CodeRED Mobile Alert app at https://tinyurl.com/CodeRED-Mobile-app.
For more information on preparing for emergencies, visit stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared or call the emergency services department at 301-475-4200, ext. 2110.
Volunteers sought for YMCA design task force
Following a recommendation from the county commissioners, the YMCA of the Chesapeake is seeking two additional volunteers to serve on the local YMCA Conceptual Design Task Force.
The task force will explore the two proposed locations, Great Mills Road and Nicolet Park, for a St. Mary’s County YMCA. The task force will work to define the relationship between the YMCA and county government, and it will provide recommendations regarding site location and work with the design firm on a conceptual facility plan.
The final design will follow the guidance of a market study to address community needs. Task force members will agree to attend all meetings scheduled to take place over three months, beginning in late July.
Interested applicants should provide a resume and letter of interest by July 10 to CEO Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake, 111-1 E. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601. For more information, contact rgill@ymcachesapeake.org.
New 811 partner announced by MetCom
The Metropolitan Commission recently announced a partnership with Pro Comm Engineering & Locating Services beginning July 1.
Pro Comm will be performing all Miss Utility location services for existing water and sewer facilities on MetCom’s behalf.
This contractor is a duly authorized agent representing the commission in this capacity and has been provided official MetCom-issued identification. If you see Pro Comm within your neighborhood, please be advised that they are working hard to help protect the public water and sewer infrastructure from unintentional damage.
Calling 811 prior to digging is the first step in helping contractors and home owners to dig safely and avoid damaging critical utilities. Striking one of these utilities while digging can cause injury to you and those around you, disrupt services to entire neighborhoods and potentially result in fines and repair costs as defined in Maryland’s Miss Utility law.
So remember, make the call, provide your plans, allow for marking to take place before digging and know the location marks.
Hazardous waste collection day set
The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host a hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and take advantage of the opportunity to discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials properly.
Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.
Since latex paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed of with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If, however, you are unable to do so, latex paint will also be accepted.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN