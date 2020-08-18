St. Mary’s bus contractors will still receive payments despite students learning from home at the start of the upcoming school year.
The board of education approved adding money to the school bus health and welfare trust and bus contracts during the Aug. 12 meeting in Leonardtown.
The health and welfare trust was established in 2003 to provide life and health insurance for contracted school bus drivers and attendants. The trust will receive $421,800 from the board, or $1,900 per regular route and $3,800 per every special needs route.
Benefits from the trust also include an HMO plan, a reimbursement benefit card, vision and dental insurance.
“It struck me as being awful high premiums,” board member Jim Davis said about the $1,900 per year.
Superintendent Scott Smith said families pay substantially more than that per month.
“If you look at what the school system pays for employees, it’s tremendously higher than $1,900 per year,” Jeff Thompson, the school system’s director of transportation, said.
Thompson said all contracted drivers and attendants are eligible to sign up for the program though they are not yet driving students.
On average, 50% participate in the HMO and 75% take advantage of the reimbursement card.
St. Mary’s has 162 contracted regular bus routes and 29 contracted special needs routes for the 2020-2021 school year. Thompson said the school system will use 42 contractors that own 262 buses.
The formula for paying contractors slightly changed. The hourly payments switched to one tier instead of a three tier system. It will pay $20 an hour with a 25% fringe benefit.
“This was definitely a big conversation over the last couple years with drivers about increases,” Thompson said. “I feel this is a very substantial increase and a very big victory for the drivers.”
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, asked how drivers will be affected by the virtual start of the school year.
Thompson said the formula and regulations allow drivers to receive a minimum pay even if they are not driving.
Allen said many drivers have worked for the contractors and school system for several years and she does not want to lose them.
“Vast majority of the drivers … have indicated they’re coming back,” Thompson said, adding that most contractors paid drivers in full during the spring despite school closures.
Two new bus contracts were added and 17 buses will be replaced. The owner of the replacements will receive a new six-year contract, as well as 20 other contracts that recently ended. All spare buses received a one-year contract, seven contracts have been transferred and the ownership of two contractors have changed.