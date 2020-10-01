The four competing St. Mary's school board candidates can agree on one thing — the school system is doing the best it can with its return plan.
The St. Mary’s school system has been planning for students’ return for the past few weeks, although that plan has shifted several times. The candidates recently shared their opinions on the process.
“It’s going to be a tough thing to do,” Deforest Rathbone, running for the at-large seat, said. “It sounds like they’re just going to have to feel their way into remote learning for a while, while easing the kids back in.”
All students who opt-in to hybrid learning are expected to return to the buildings by Nov 2. Rathbone called the date a good target.
“I think the local churches, they’re going to have to pick up the slack giving education to kids,” he said, mentioned his church, Callaway Baptist, will have classrooms parents can use as alternatives to school buildings.
Rathbone mentioned Florida’s recent decision to lift all its health and safety restrictions on businesses. He said Maryland should do the same because “people are hurting” financially.
Rathbone’s opponent, Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said returning kids to the buildings is in the best interest of students when a school system can demonstrate it can be done safely. She said she also recognizes students' health concerns make physically returning a more challenging proposition.
“While it is the superintendent’s authority to determine how and when students go back to the building, the board has had conversations with him,” Allen said. “I believe the plan he and his staff put together was thoughtfully constructed and done in such a way that if circumstances change, he would be able to respond quickly and appropriately.”
The school system had gone back and forth on return dates and recently paused its plan to return groups of students after a few staff tested positive for the virus. However, the system stuck with it’s early November date for all students.
Allen said it is hard to make return plans without having specific dates.
Jim Davis, board member and candidate for the District 2 seat, said the decision making is driven by data.
“If we got a handle on it and if we see the incidents of COVID-19 contraction going down, we’re all for getting students back to the classroom,” he said.
He added that it is all about safety, something he said his fellow board members can agree with.
“We have to do whatever we can to keep the kids safe,” he said.
Davis said he thinks the school system has done a good job under the circumstances.
“And the superintendent, [Scott] Smith, has done the right thing in bringing teachers into the classroom and doing everything we can to get virtual connection, getting Wi-Fi to everybody,” he said.
Heather Earhart, Davis’ opponent, said the educators are doing a great job, though she noted she was struggling as a parent and cried 20 times on the first day of school. But her children’s teachers calmed her down and helped her out.
“I can’t judge and I don’t want to judge because I feel every day there’s a constant conflict, an internal conflict on what is the right decision,” she said. “These are not easy decisions to make.”
Her oldest son attends St. Mary’s Ryken High School and works from home, though attending in-person learning could have been an option since his class sizes are small, she said.
Her first-grader, who attends a public elementary school, had hearing difficulties and received tubes in her ears just before virtual learning began. Earhart said she missed much of spring learning and is falling behind significantly. She said her second son is a special education student in middle school who has cried and threw his shoes because he is frustrated with online learning.
Earhart said she wants to give her children some normalcy and that they would benefit from in-person learning. But she does not want to risk teacher’s lives.