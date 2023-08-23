About 17,000 students picked out their clothes, set their alarms for a few hours earlier than usual, grabbed their pre-made lunches and dashed out the door Wednesday morning to kick off the 2023-2024 St. Mary’s County school year.
Two days before the first day of school on Aug. 23, most of those students spent Monday learning about their teachers, subjects and seating assignments during open houses held throughout the county.
“It never gets old, it’s so exciting and fun,” Hollywood Elementary School Principal Erin DiRenzo said as she directed students toward different classrooms. “And open house is one of my favorite times because we get to chat to the parents and the kiddos. We have their kids for 7.5 hours a day and that’s a big responsibility, so it’s nice to meet with the parents and help put them at ease that we’ll take care of [their kids].”
As she left her new classroom, third-grader Kalea Briscoe said she was glad to be back at school.
“I am excited because I get to meet up with my friends and learn new stuff,” said Briscoe, who added her favorite subject is math.
Her mother, Kara Briscoe, has been working her NAVAIR job from home and said she’s ready for Kalea and her brother, Kalel, a sophomore at Leonardtown High, to head back to school.
“I’m kind of ready to get them back on their way,” she said.
A short while later second-grader Evelyn Anastasia made her way down a hallway after meeting with her new teacher, April Spears.
Anastasia said she was excited to return to class, although she was not sure why, but did say she was eager to see her friends.
Anastasia said she spent the summer riding her scooter and camping at various places with her family. Her favorite spot was Virginia’s Jellystone Park in Chicoteague because “it had a water park.”
Around the corner, Spears was busy greeting many of her 19 new students.
“I’m always excited for the new kids and getting to know their personalities,” said Spears, who is starting her fourth year at Hollywood Elementary. She said she even redecorated her classroom along with a 1990s theme. “Second grade is a lot more of the social and emotional [skills] and how do we handle those things.”
Spears and her fellow second grade teachers will be assisted by student intern Sheray McLeod, who recently graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“I’m very excited for the school year,” the Waldorf resident said. “I’m a little nervous but I’ll be OK.”
In another classroom, art teacher Bobby Kneuer discussed the upcoming school year with a student and her parents.
“It’s still exciting,” said Kneuer, who is starting his 20th year of teaching, the last 18 at Hollywood Elementary. “I came a couple days early to empty closets and take inventory. I set up my room and it’s exciting because it’s like my home, so I make sure it’s friendly to me and the students.”
Kneuer first taught high school art but said it “wasn’t a good match,” so he took the job at Hollywood.
“When I came here the environment was great, the people were great, the kids were great, so it was amazing,” he said. “The kids are just so excited to be part of an art program and come in and draw and color and be creative. I like to offer lessons where students learn something instead of just drawing a pretty picture.”
DiRenzo, who is entering her second year as principal, raved about her staff.
“They’re amazing,” she said. “They’re just the most innovative and dedicated teachers ever.”
One teacher who won't have to face daily life without her kids is second grade teacher Michelle Morning, whose sons Bryce and Logan will be attending Hollywood Elementary after being at Evergreen Elementary last year.
"It’s exciting for them because it’s the first time they’ll be in school with mother," the boys' father, Ryan Morning, said.
So that means Mom can keep an eye on her kids?
"I think that’s a good thing," Ryan said with a laugh.
While many students agonize over the final days of summer vacation, DiRenzo said she has anxiety at the start of each summer vacation, the next of which was just 179 school days away.
“The summer for me is the most challenging time,” said DiRenzo, “because I miss the kids.”
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters