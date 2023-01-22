A St. Mary's City man was found guilty of two counts of felony negligent manslaughter on Friday, Jan. 20, following a four-day jury trial.
The jury did not report a guilty verdict for two counts of second-degree murder.
Aleksander Andreev Ivanchev, 40, was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback that ran a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape on July 30, 2021, according to assistant state's attorney Laura Caspar.
The two occupants of the Escape, Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, and Melody Ann Russell, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their vehicle was engulfed in flames when officers arrived to the crash site at the intersection of Three Notch and Golden Beach roads.
Caspar said Ivanchev was driving at speeds above 100 mph and struck a car, essentially cutting it in half.
In her closing argument on Friday, defense attorney Lauren Kollecas referred to a traumatic brain injury that Ivanchev received prior to the crash.
"Is there a reasonable probability that this traumatic head injury could have caused him to drive that way?" she asked the jury. "Of course."
Noting that Ivanchev is an arborist, Kollevas told the jury to watch a video of her client under a tree, adding that he hit his head on a branch. "He wasn't in his right mind. He was gone," Kollecas said.
"He didn't do this on purpose," she told the jury, adding there was no motive for him to deliberately kill the engaged couple.
Kollecas called the crash "a terrible tragedy."
"I don't envy the position you're in. You see family and friends. They're upset," she said. "Convicting him of second-degree murder because you feel bad? You can't do that."
Kollecas said Ivanchev "has everything to live for," noting he has a wife and a young son.
She also argued against finding her client guilty of the manslaughter charges. She cited the law in saying he "should have been aware but failed to perceive." She asked what a similar person would do under those circumstances in which her client, she said, had a "hematoma putting pressure on his brain."
A hematoma is a collection of mostly-clotted blood caused by a broken blood vessel damaged by injury or surgery, according to cancer.gov.
Southern Maryland News counted 28 people in the courtroom on Friday afternoon, not counting law enforcement and those involved in the trial.
Ivanchev can get up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for each conviction.
Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis presided. A sentencing date has not been set yet.
