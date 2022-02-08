Two new majors will be available for St. Mary's College of Maryland students beginning in the fall, however one is a reworking of several current majors.
The college's board of trustees unanimously approved adding business and performing arts as majors during its Feb. 5 meeting.
The business major is brand new — and subject to Maryland Higher Education Commission approval — but the performing arts major is a melding of previous majors, including music, theater, and film and media studies.
The faculty approved the business major 47-22 last October and the performing arts major 71-2 in December.
Jeffrey Byrd, interim vice president of academic affairs, told the board that the college will be hiring the first-ever William Seale professor of business.
“Students have been clamoring for a business administration major and the faculty have designed one that is rooted in the liberal arts tradition and ripe for interdisciplinary connections,” Byrd said in a release.
A physical oceanographer will also be hired as part of a new marine science program, which was approved previously.
Tuition freeze OK'd
The board voted to freeze tuition for the 2022-2023 school year and increase dining rates by 4%. The latter is to keep up with inflation and account for minimum wage and union wage increases. It will be the college's third consecutive tuition freeze, according to college spokeswoman Gretchen Phillips.
Tuition for in-state students will remain $12,116, out-of-state tuition will remain at $28,192 and tuition for District of Columbia residents remains at $22,116.
Current tuition, fees, room and board for an in-state student total $28,993 and $45,069 for a non-Maryland resident.
Faculty hires to focus on underrepresented groups
Also of note, the college is embarking on a set of faculty "cluster" hires that will focus on faculty who are interested in attracting and retaining students from underrepresented groups, a release states.
The cluster hires will be named "Ross Fellows" in memory of Professor Joe Ross Jr., an acclaimed printmaker and member of the college's art faculty from 1971–1984. Ross was the first Black professor on staff at the college. The cluster will include faculty in anthropology, biology, computer science, economics and psychology.
Chosen first-name policy
In other action, the board unanimously approved a chosen first-name policy for students. It will enable students to change their first name once a year.
This came to the forefront in mid-October when a group of transgender students and their supporters held a sit-in protest at the college about the name policy and other issues.
The name change would be reflected within on-campus communication systems that do not require the use of legal names. The chosen first name must not be used for purposes of misidentification, fraud or misrepresentation, and must align with community standards, according to a board document.