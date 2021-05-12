St. Mary’s College of Maryland honored graduates over the weekend with a virtual commencement and several "grad walks" at the Jamie L Roberts Stadium. Also over the weekend, the board of trustees celebrated two new majors and honored their outgoing board chair, Lex Birney, who provided 14 years of service to the college.
The board approved a number of graduate diplomas including 325 bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degrees and 21 master of arts in teaching degrees. Of the 325 graduates, 57 students earned double majors. On Saturday, the college hosted what it called “grad walks,” in addition to a virtual commencement, providing the opportunity for students to walk across the stage and receive their diploma with family members in attendance.
The commencement address was delivered virtually by St. Mary’s College alumnus Brandon Scott, who is the mayor of Baltimore city. Addressing the graduating class, he said, “Many of you have overcome fateful obstacles to get to this day. But no matter the circumstance that you grew up in, that you went through, hardship you surmounted or adversity that tried to keep you from greatness, you prevailed. Today is possible because you remained steadfast and true, and you deserve a hand.”
"The grad walks were a tremendous success," President Tuajuanda Jordan said through a spokesperson this week. "The graduates, their friends and families, and our guests were thrilled with the proceedings as well as the grace and care with which we handled everything — including Mother Nature. The Class of 2021 has endured, navigating their final year at St. Mary’s College through a global pandemic. I am happy that participants from the Class of 2020 could also join us. Both classes deserved this memorable day that celebrates their academic success."
New majors approved
At last Friday’s board of trustees meeting, members celebrated the addition of neuroscience and marine science majors at the college after receiving approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission. St. Mary’s will begin offering both majors next fall.
“The approval of the marine science and neuroscience majors marks a major milestone in the college’s transformation to an applied liberal arts college,” Provost Michael Wick said. “Both programs take full advantage of our existing faculty expertise and will provide students with highly marketable skills and opportunities.”
He added, “The marine science major takes advantage of our geographical location on the beautiful shores of the St. Mary’s River and will give us a competitive advantage for years to come.”
According to a release, marine science will consist of a rigorous curriculum of foundational physics, chemistry, and biology courses along with advanced courses that utilize the campus’ resources. The St. Mary’s College neuroscience curriculum creates a cross-disciplinary approach to the study of neuroscience, with each student gaining experience and perspectives from the disciplines of biology, chemistry and psychology.
New officers elected
The trustees also moved forward with electing a new slate of officers to include Susan Dyer as chair, Paula Collins as vice-chair, Nicolas Abrams as treasurer and John Wobensmith as secretary.
This was the final meeting for current chair Birney in an official voting capacity as he reaches the end of his second term of service at the end of May. He was elected board chair in 2019 and due to his "exceptional commitment to the college," was voted to receive trustee emeritus status.
Birney was first appointed to the board in June 2008 and served as chair and co-chair of the student affairs committee, co-chair of the buildings and ground committee, as well as a member of those committees. In addition, he has served on the following committees: executive; finance, investment and audit; trustee governance; academic affairs; and admissions and financial aid.
This was also the final board meeting as a voting member for Harry Weitzel, who was appointed in 2020 to serve one year to fill a vacant seat. Weitzel has been championing the college serving both on the board and the foundation board since 1988, according to a release from the college.