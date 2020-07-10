St. Mary's College faculty must qualify for remote instruction

During critiques of transparency and the handling of alleged discrimination, some in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland community are upset that faculty must work from campus once the fall semester begins.
The college recently announced fall classes will begin Aug. 17 and end Nov. 20, with final exams taken remotely from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Similar to other colleges in the state, St. Mary’s will take on a hybrid mode of instruction “that affords students and/or faculty the opportunity to be actively engaged in the instructional process either on-campus face-to-face, remote on-campus, or remote off-campus as personal and public health concerns dictate,” its reopening webpage states.
A June 25 update posted on the website states face-to-face and remote students will participate through video chat and students, as well as faculty, “may elect to attend class sessions either face to face or remotely according to their own learning and personal safety preferences.”
After a Monday meeting at the college, a petition circulated social media that states faculty must teach in person unless they are over the age of 65 or have underlying health conditions. Faculty must still teach if they live with others who are considered high risk. The goal of the petition was to gain understanding of how the campus community feels about the new policy and to voice opinions about it.
Mike Wick, the college’s provost and dean of faculty, told The Enterprise he saw the petition and that it was based on old information.
“I didn’t have the most up-to-date information that has been developed to the college,” he said about what was presented on Monday.
Wick said the new information states, in addition to faculty who are 65 and older or have underlying health conditions, faculty who have lost childcare because of the coronavirus or who live with someone who is at a higher risk of catching the virus are automatically approved for remote instruction.
Those with a desire to teach from home but do not meet those conditions can reach out to Wick’s office, the provost said.
President Tuajuanda Jordan’s Wednesday morning meeting notes posted on the college’s website later that day stated, “The point is that you will have choices, but you will not have as many choices as you want in making the determination of whether you teach face-to-face during the fall 2020 semester or whether you teach remotely.”
She later stated that staff and student employees who do not want to return to campus, but do not meet the remote qualifications can use accrued personal floating holidays or vacation to cover their time off.
“A challenge that surfaced last week was that there were several faculty members who decided that they would teach one course face to face and the other one or two courses remotely. This is not a choice that you have. What you have is an all or none situation,” the president said, adding those who meet the requirements can teach all courses remotely. And, teaching remotely is based on need, not preference.
Not all faculty responsibilities are required to be face to face, like office hours. But Jordan said students would appreciate it every now again.
Students, faculty and staff will be given PPE kits expected to last for the semester. Before returning to campus, everyone is required to take online training on how to mitigate viral spread. Cleaning protocols have been heightened and classrooms, residence halls, common areas and dining facilities will be reconfigured before students arrive.
“There will be mistakes made. The problem is not in making a mistake. The problem is recognizing a mistake has been made and not going back to correct it,” Jordan said.
CSM enters new reopening phase
The College of Southern Maryland announced earlier this week it moved to Phase 2 of its “Return to Campus Plan,” shifting from remote operations to restricted operations, which will allow for limited campus access and for some in-person student services and instruction.
CSM announced June 25 that all of CSM’s credit classes during the fall 2020 semester will be taught primarily in a virtual environment. There will be differences, however, in how CSM’s various course offerings will be presented. During Phase 2, CSM will offer a limited number of face-to-face classes to allow for certain instruction — such as prearranged laboratory time, clinical experiences and the driving range.
All students, faculty and staff returning to campus will be required to pass a temperature check, and visitors will be required to wear face masks and maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others.
CSM operations related to the coronavirus pandemic can be tracked at https://ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/.
