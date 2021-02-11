Although St. Mary’s College of Maryland announced a freeze in tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 school year for a second consecutive year this week, they also announced cuts to a number of programs, impacting 11 employee positions.
During a Feb. 6 board of trustees meeting, the trustees considered “recommendations designed to reflect how best to prepare students for satisfying careers with a rigorous liberal arts education that captures the relevant issues of today and the projected needs of tomorrow’s students,” according to a release from the college.
While a program prioritization review evolving over the past 18 months was just completed, the board unanimously adopted a number of program changes including the removal of majors and minors in art history, German, Latin American studies, fundamental physics, religious studies, and theater, film and media studies for new students starting in the fall 2021 semester. In addition, minor-only programs in democracy studies, applied mathematics, astrophysics and dance will no longer be available to new students. Students will now be able to minor, but not major, in Chinese, French, music and theater studies.
A new major in performing arts will be created comprising music, theater and dance, which will complement the new auditorium building to be complete in 2022. Current students in any of the majors or minors noted will not be affected and will be able to graduate in their chosen programs.
Through a spokesperson, Michael Wick, provost and dean at the college, said on Tuesday that 11 faculty positions will be “impacted” by these actions, comprising of a “combination of retirements, contract expirations, resignations and involuntary separation.”
He noted new programs in neuroscience, marine science, applied data science, business administration, and the track and field programs are projected to gross revenue of $5.5 million over the next three years and with the program prioritization, the college expects to realize an additional $1.5 million in cost savings through personnel, supplies and equipment.
Arthur “Lex” Birney Jr., chair of the board, said the board of trustees asked that the emphasis throughout the review “be on ensuring the St. Mary’s College of Maryland curriculum is relevant to the needs of global citizens, attracts and retains students, and prepares them for long-term success as engaged and productive citizens of the world.”
Also during the weekend meeting, the board authorized student rates for tuition and fees for academic year 2021-2022 to remain equal to the current year’s rates, as well as an increase of 2% for room and dining rates.
Last year’s tuition freeze was made after a review of recommendations from a board of trustees task force, formed in 2019 at the request of President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, which studied how the college could ensure greater access to students. Current tuition, fees, room and board for an in-state student totals $28,719, and $44,795 for a non-Maryland resident.
“As the national public honors college, St. Mary’s College of Maryland offers a distinctive education experience through our [Learning Through Experiential and Applied Discovery] initiative, and the career planning and academic programs we offer,” Jordan said. “It is an enviable value for our students which is now strengthened by this freeze.”
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews