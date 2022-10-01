Cailtin Slife

Cailtin Slife is a civilian working with Naval Oceanography. 

 U.S. Navy photo by Vanessa White

Cailtin Slife, a St. Mary's College of Maryland graduate, is part of Naval Oceanography ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center.

Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure, and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space). They synthesize a vast array of oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of safety of flight and navigation.