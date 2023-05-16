Two hundred ninety-four students received bachelor of arts, bachelor of science and master of arts in teaching degrees from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in the annual commencement held on Saturday, May 13, on the college’s Townhouse Green.
Five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo delivered the commencement address, reminding graduates that true success comes from lifting up those around you, just as the graduates achieved success through the people who supported them.
“To be a successful person, you need to recognize the people that have invested in you, that have seen something special in you, that have given all they have for you to become whoever you want to be,” Kidjo said. “No one, I say no one, succeeds alone.”
She followed her remarks with a song of thanks, which she performed from the podium a cappella.
One of the most powerful artists in international music today, Kidjo dazzles audiences with her striking voice and theatrical stage presence. She merges the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America.
St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda Jordan and Board of Trustees Chair Susan Lawrence Dyer presented honorary degrees to Kidjo and Nancy Ruyle Dodge.
With her husband, the late Norton T. Dodge, Nancy Dodge has been a champion of the liberal arts and St. Mary’s College for more than 50 years. Together the Dodges established endowed faculty awards for excellence in teaching, outstanding service and scholarly and creative achievement.
The Dodges' Cremona Farm in Mechanicsville has been another resource shared generously with St. Mary’s College students and faculty. In 2020, Nancy established the Norton T. and Nancy R. Dodge Scholarship for St. Mary’s College students. In 2022, Nancy made the largest private gift in the college’s history, to name the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center.
Four students from the Class of 2023 earned the honor of serving as valedictorians: Hannah Gorel, a double major in computer science and mathematics from Jessup; Nicolette Iacona, a psychology major from Severna Park; Eleanor Pratt, a history major from Leonardtown who was the editor-in-chief of The Point News; and Emily Rudo, a double major in environmental studies and political science from Elkridge. Gorel was chosen by lottery to deliver the valedictory address.
In her remarks, Gorel noted the impact of COVID on her class, citing a “Keep Moving Forward” theme and their persistence in keeping the traditions of the college alive in spite of those obstacles.
Jordan acknowledged three retiring faculty during the ceremony: Jeffrey Byrd, professor of biology and interim associate provost; Jeffrey Hammond, professor of English; and Joshua Grossman, professor of physics. Byrd and Hammond joined the college’s faculty in 1990, while Grossman joined in 2007.
In her charge to the Class of 2023, Jordan stated, “My expectation is that you will take your passions, your skills, and the knowledge you have gained at this place to create a more just and humane society for all.”
The college's board of trustees met the day before commencement. Among other items, the board approved the college's fiscal 2024 operating budget totaling $90.5 million, an increase of about 9.8 million (12.15%) over the current year's budget.
The fiscal 2024 budget is based on 1,601 full-time students, 171 higher than the number budgeted for this year. At a meeting earlier this year, the board voted to again keep tuition rates flat this year for both resident and non-resident students.
Next year's budget includes a salary pool for faculty and staff wage increases, and 4.5% cost of living allowance increase for all staff. Permanent approved position counts are 420, according to college documents.