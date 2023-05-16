Two hundred ninety-four students received bachelor of arts, bachelor of science and master of arts in teaching degrees from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in the annual commencement held on Saturday, May 13, on the college’s Townhouse Green.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo delivered the commencement address, reminding graduates that true success comes from lifting up those around you, just as the graduates achieved success through the people who supported them.


Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews