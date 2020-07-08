St. Mary's College students voice racism concerns at college

A Calvert County native thought she would get a diverse experience at St. Mary’s College of Maryland when she first arrived, unlike her experience in her hometown of Huntingtown. But it was more of the same, she said this week as the college’s president issued a statement condemning bigotry and discrimination on campus.
“I think St. Mary’s biggest problem is it markets itself as one thing, and you get here as a black student and it was all empty promises,” McKenna Johnson, a rising senior at the college said.
She and other black students at the college have been voicing their experiences of racism and discrimination on campus, as well as what they say are unsatisfactory responses by the administration. Student-run Twitter accounts, like BlackatSMCM, have been sharing those testimonies in the last couple weeks. The account retweeted a video last week of a white student saying she is unsafe around black students because they are black.
“When you f-----g mop the floors, let somebody f------g know before they bust their ass … all because some f-----g [n-word],” she said before the video ended abruptly.
President Tuajuanda Jordan released a statement July 2 stating the college does not tolerate bigotry or discrimination.
“The student has been suspended pending a hearing that will occur as quickly as possible,” she said.
Michael Bruckler, spokesperson for the college, said the college president would not comment any further on the subject, but did email The Enterprise the process of a student conduct hearing, which starts when it is determined there is enough information to file charges against the student based on policy guidelines.
A student is informed of the charges and a case resolution meeting is scheduled, where students can bring witnesses and information to support their case. A hearing board then determines if the student violated college policy, if the student is responsible for the violation and, if guilty, what disciplinary action will be taken. The student is allowed to appeal.
The college reports of its 1,435 students during the fall of 2019, 26.2% were considered minority students, including 10.2% who were black.
Johnson said she was told as an incoming freshman that the college was committed to diversity, but felt like the “token” black student when it came to theater productions.
During her first semester, she had a part in the play “The Marriage of Figaro,” which has a setting in Europe during the late 1700s. A scene called for her character to remove her shirt to reveal another shirt underneath. But the wardrobe plans shifted, and she was told to reveal a Black Lives Matter shirt instead, without a clear explanation from her director.
“He never explained how it tied into the show,” Johnson said, adding that it seemed like it was only for the applause.
After the show, a student questioned how the Black Lives Matter shirt was relevant. She didn’t have a real answer, so she made one up.
“I had just lied and I [had] done it in a Black Lives Matter shirt,” she said.
Her discomfort continued throughout her college career including when a white student told others she was only cast for a leading role because she was black; when she witnessed students say racists remarks in class and they were not condemned by the professor but instead turned into discussion topics; and when Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers appeared on campus.
Dominique Davenport, a senior, said when those flyers appeared, the college sent an email saying everything was fine. “But we’re not fine,” she said.
“It’s scary to be at St. Mary’s as a black student. We’re scared to be out at night on the road, because students have talked about pickup trucks with Confederate flags going down the road,” she said, adding there were reports of students being called the n-word.
Davenport said they should not be scared at their own school.
“A lot of people don’t know about the racism, and that’s why it goes unchecked,” Nadra Williams, a senior at the college, said.
She has been working to call out racism she’s witnessed and even emailed coaches of sports teams to tell them their players were being offensive.
The Baltimore city resident said there are professors at the college whose racism has also gone unchecked. She said faculty recently released a statement saying what steps they will take to address some of the complaints, including reading “White Fragility,” a book by Robin DiAngelo, something Williams saw as pointless.
“Not sure what that’s going to do,” she said.
Despite the stress of confronting the discrimination, Williams said she received a lot of support from a diverse campus community. But not from the administration. She said they have not said what measures will be taken to combat discrimination.
Williams is working with a group of students to organize some change. But the senior said she does not feel safe in St. Mary’s County, referencing the amount of Donald Trump flags she sees.
“I don’t even want to go back in the fall,” she said.
Camilla Barillas of the Class of 2022 said she has not experienced a lot of racism herself, but has witnessed it. She is part of the DeSousa-Brent Scholars program, an effort to recruit students who are from underrepresented groups.
She said the college does not seem to value the program, unless they need to take pictures for advertising.
“We’re being used. ‘Exploited’ is honestly the word. And not being supported as an organization,” she said, later adding students would have transferred if they were not in the program.
Tayo Clyburn, the vice president of inclusive diversity and equity and the college’s chief diversity officer, declined a request for a phone interview.
Through a college spokesperson, Clyburn provided the following statement: “The ongoing issues of racism and inclusion are being examined and discussed on a nationwide scale, and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus is no exception. We implore our college community to commit to the St. Mary’s Way, living with respect for self, respect for others, and respect for the environment in which we live. We continue to assess the campus climate and strive to educate our community through workshops produced by my office, and, when our ethos is violated, we follow a code of conduct process that addresses each situation in a fair and democratic way.”
Barillas said the diversity office has not been vocal about the discrimination complaints. And she had mixed feelings about Jordan’s response.
“She’s also a black woman trying to do her best in this predominantly white institution,” she said.
The Silver Spring native added that the college president’s response was prompt, but believes she gave a response only after students complained. She added she thinks the students need to work with Jordan, and knows the president needs to work with students.
