The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees approved the "pillars" and timeline for a strategic development plan during a special open session meeting Monday evening.
The four pillars on which the strategic plan will be based are as follows:
• Create an innovative, distinctive and competitive academic identity that attracts and retains talented students, faculty and staff;
• Empower all students for success;
• Build a sustainable, vibrant and diverse student body that exemplifies an inclusive institution; and
• Become a sought-after and engaged community resource.
The approval kicked off the timeline which will include workgroups that will engage stakeholders as goals and metrics are developed, a press release states.
According to the timeline, college President Tuajuanda Jordan is expected to present a final plan for approval in May 2023.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
