During a Feb. 4 meeting, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees approved some fiduciary recommendations from the liberal arts school’s president. For the fourth consecutive year, the college will leave tuition rates at current levels.
“St. Mary’s College of Maryland is committed to providing an honors level liberal arts education that is both accessible and affordable,” President Tuajuanda Jordan stated in a press release following the meeting.
In a synopsis of the trustees action, it was stated, “the objective of not increasing tuition for fiscal year 2024 is to encourage affordable enrollment growth and continue to close the in-state tuition price gap between St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the University of Maryland, College Park.”
According to the action item summary, the in-state tuition, fees, room and board for St. Mary's College is $29,908 for the academic year — with $12,116 of that amount the tuition charge. Comparatively, out-of-state students pay $45,984 while District of Columbia residents enrolled at the public school are charged $39,908 for the academic year.
Jordan noted during the meeting that even with the tuition freeze, St. Marys' College “is still the most expensive” among Maryland’s public colleges and the in-state tuition is 20% higher than the University of Maryland College Park’s academic year tuition.
The trustees approved Jordan’s recommendation to hike rates for mandatory fees and room charges by 2% and increase dining rates by 4% due to inflation and personnel costs.
“We’re in a good position at the college,” Jordan told the board. “We have established a strong foundation for what lies ahead.”
“The board’s actions affirmed and reinforced the positive trajectory St. Mary’s College has been on for the past several years,” trustees’ chair Susan Lawrence Dyer stated in the college press release. “The board was particularly pleased to be able to continue with our long-range tuition strategy, adopted last spring, in our efforts to give students and their families an affordable education.”
The trustees also approved revisions recommended by its finance, investment and audit committee for the fiscal 2023 plant budget to incorporate additional funding for two added capital projects — a sports field at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium and design costs for the marine science lab in Schaefer Hall. The current fiscal year’s plant budget now totals $1.98 million.
The board of trustees next meeting is scheduled for May 12, the same weekend as spring commencement.