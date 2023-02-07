SMCM President Tuajuanda C. Jordan

St. Mary's College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan speaks at an event on campus.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

During a Feb. 4 meeting, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees approved some fiduciary recommendations from the liberal arts school’s president. For the fourth consecutive year, the college will leave tuition rates at current levels.

“St. Mary’s College of Maryland is committed to providing an honors level liberal arts education that is both accessible and affordable,” President Tuajuanda Jordan stated in a press release following the meeting.


