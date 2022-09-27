Construction on the Nancy and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center, which officially opened last Saturday, began in January 2020 and was done along with a new Learning Commons building right next door.
Nancy R. Dodge of Mechanicsville, left, and Tuajuanda C. Jordan, St. Mary's College of Maryland president, pose with a plaque dedicated to Nancy and her late husband Norton T. Dodge during Saturday's grand opening of the Nancy and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
Marin Vote, 8, holds her sister, Eva Vote, 6, of Arlington, Va., during Saturday's grand opening celebration of the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center at the St. Mary's College of Maryland.
A brand new performing arts center opened its doors in a day-long celebration at St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Saturday.
State and county officials along with college faculty and students and other community members gathered for the grand opening of the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center as part of a full day of celebration.
“The impact of the performing arts center on the college cannot be overstated,” St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan said.
According to a press release, the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center is the new home of the music department on campus, and includes music labs, rehearsal rooms and a 125-seat recital hall.
The center also includes a 700-seat auditorium for music performances, lectures and other large gatherings and a floor-to-ceiling curved-glass lobby area for receptions. The auditorium played host to a sold-out concert by The Average White Band that evening.
Saturday also welcomed the opening of a new Learning Commons building right next door. According to the St. Mary’s College website, the Learning Commons will house the department of educational studies, a cafe and study space.
The two buildings combined cost $66 million and were funded through $2.5 million in private donations and the state of Maryland.
The Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center is named after Norton Dodge, a professor of economics at the college from 1980 to 1989, a member of the board of trustees from 1968-1979 and a director of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation from 1980-2000.
Norton Dodge passed away in 2011 at the age of 84. His wife, Nancy R. Dodge, is a trained organist and pianist who made a name for herself as the first woman at Encyclopedia Britannica to be responsible for a sales region.
Nancy Dodge has hosted the Cremona Summer Archaeology program at the couple’s farm in Mechanicsville since 2012, and started the Norton T. and Nancy R. Dodge Scholarship Endowed Fund in 2020.
“Norton contributed generously to St. Mary’s College and I felt that it was important for me to contribute also,” Nancy R. Dodge said in her remarks.
Nancy R. Dodge made a donation to the building’s construction, but the school declined to announce the amount for privacy reasons.
Saturday’s event also featured citations from Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s) as well as remarks from Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s).