Passing motorists and visitors to St. Mary's College of Maryland may notice construction of an asphalt pathway and boardwalk on campus this fall.
According to a press release from the college, the second phase of the path for pedestrians will be built along Point Lookout Road in the coming months.
The path will extend from just north of the Charles “Chip” Jackson footbridge at the St. John’s Pond inlet to College Drive.
A boardwalk will also be constructed over Fisher’s Creek and the protected wetlands to connect the pathway to North Field.
Due to environmental concerns for the fish population, the boardwalk portion will be installed in late fall and winter.
This project is funded by a transportation alternatives grant from the U.S. Highway Administration and the Maryland Highway Administration.
The first efforts of creating a safer pathway for pedestrians were completed in 2014 when brick sidewalks were constructed from the Jackson footbridge to the crosswalk at Anne Arundel Hall.
The second phase was delayed several years due in part by rigorous environmental reviews by a myriad of state and federal agencies, according to the release.
S.E. Davis construction of La Plata will begin construction in coming weeks with completion targeted for next spring.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews
