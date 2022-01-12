Following a lengthy discussion with Dr. Meena Brewster and Dr. Stephen Michaels, the St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 11, voted to approve spending $250,000 for COVID-19 home tests.
Brewster, the county’s health officer, had asked for $500,000. Following the recommendation of Chief Financial Officer Jeanett Cudmore, the commissioners voted to use $250,000 of $1.7 million remaining in COVID-19 funds that they approved in 2020.
Brewster also recommended a countywide indoor mask mandate for a specific period of time, but the commissioners took no action on that request. The previous week the county followed the edict from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in regard to mandatory masking in state government buildings by requiring it for all St. Mary’s County government buildings. That does not apply to private businesses.
During commissioners’ time, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he didn’t agree with a countywide mask mandate. “I feel that people can make their own decisions,” he said. “This is a country based on free choice.”
In addition, Brewster recommended a return to telework as feasible and that businesses expand curbside and delivery options. The requests come amid large upticks in cases here and around the country due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Michaels, who was the chief operating officer and medical officer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, said he is leaving to become president of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton. Mimi Novello was introduced on Jan. 10 as the new chief medical officer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
Following up on a recommendation from Michaels, Hewitt suggested that people who think they might have the coronavirus only go to the emergency room if they are having trouble breathing. Those with other symptoms, such as a cough or low-grade fever, can treat themselves at home, the men said.
“If all of these people are congregating in the emergency room, it’s not good for spread of the disease,” Michaels said, noting the Leonardtown hospital is at capacity but still offering elective surgeries. It recently re-instituted a no-visitation policy, however.
“There’s some overemphasis on getting tested,” Michaels added. “I don’t want people to think that running out for a test every three days is the answer.”
Brewster said if people have COVID-19 symptoms, they should test, but they should use the emergency room judiciously for it.
She noted the county recently came to an agreement with the county’s libraries to distribute 40,000 KN95 masks. She said the KN95 and N95 masks offer better protection than cloth masks.
In answering a question from Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), Brewster said outbreaks continue occurring in congregant care facilities. She noted that “many, many outbreaks” have had a significant impact on staff at such facilities.
Colvin said that some believe everyone will eventually get COVID-19 if they haven’t yet. Brewster said she hopes not.
“This is a systemic inflammatory illness,” she said, noting “long Covid” has an impact on one’s heart and brain.
“We haven’t been at a point in this pandemic that we are now,” she said. “Fortunately many seem to have mild illness, but some will get sick with a serious illness.”
As of Jan. 11, there were 260 cases per 100,000 per day in the county, according to the St. Mary’s County Health Department website. There were 198 on Jan. 8 and 271 on Jan. 5, based on a seven-day rolling average. On Dec. 13, there were only 15 cases per 100,000 people.
Brewster noted that there have been more breakthrough COVID-19 cases with the omicron variant, which is more resistant to vaccines and prior COVID-19 infections.
The county’s website has some COVID-19 data, but the health department is still being impacted by a cybersecurity issue that affected the state’s website in December, she said. Information about negative tests, positivity rates, hospitalizations and demographics still isn’t available.
The county’s website has some conflicting data about case rates for non-vaccinated versus vaccinated people.
In one chart, the number of new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Jan. 8 showed that 49% of new cases were non-vaccinated people and 51% in “fully vaccinated” people.
Results from Jan. 1 showed 39% of new cases were non-vaccinated and 61% in fully vaccinated. For Dec. 25, 46% were non-vaccinated and 54% fully vaccinated. Figures for “partially vaccinated” stopped showing as of Dec. 18.
However, in another chart, which represents the final day of a seven-day period, there were more cases among the non-vaccinated than the vaccinated. For Jan. 8, there were 2,257 cases among “not-fully vaccinated” and 1,443 cases among the “fully vaccinated.” As of Jan. 1, the cases were about split with 1,534 cases “not-fully vaccinated” and 1,437 “fully vaccinated.” As of Dec. 25, the numbers were 1,207 “not-fully vaccinated” vs. 877 “fully vaccinated.”
An email to the county health department for clarification was not returned by press time.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) participated in the meeting via Zoom and said that he, his wife and son all have had COVID-19 recently. “I call it the original gangsta version,” he said, noting he didn’t know which variant he had. “It really knocked me back a little bit.” In a text message after the meeting, O’Connor said he is fully vaccinated and boosted.
COVID-19 employee policy update
Catherine Pratson, human resources director for the county, asked for and received authorization for an updated COVID-19 policy, noting that a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court is pending in regard to the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s decision to require employers with more than 100 employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly.
Pratson hopes for a decision by Feb. 1, noting that OSHA’s edict is supposed to be implemented as of Feb. 10.
The commissioners’ next meeting is Jan. 25.
