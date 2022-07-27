CFO speaks

Jeannett Cudmore 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

The St. Mary's County commissioners voted 4-0 on July 26 to approve a $30 million bond bid for public projects. 

In a 6-minute early afternoon meeting, the commissioners heard from Jeannett Cudmore, the county's chief financial officer, and Pam Kelly of Wye River Group.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews