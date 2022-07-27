The St. Mary's County commissioners voted 4-0 on July 26 to approve a $30 million bond bid for public projects.
In a 6-minute early afternoon meeting, the commissioners heard from Jeannett Cudmore, the county's chief financial officer, and Pam Kelly of Wye River Group.
The winning bidder was Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Cudmore said, noting the county will repay for the bonds at an interest rate of 3.18%. Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) called the rate "fantastic."
Cudmore noted that when the county began preparing the bond sale in March, rates at that time were 3.68%.
The county will pay $2.3 million in annual debt service, she said.
The county will receive a premium of $3.8 million, which it can apply to other projects, Cudmore said.
The bond sale, which will be amortized over 20 years, was held electronically with bids received at 11 a.m. on July 26, according to a board document. The bond sale will close Aug. 9.
Responding to a question from Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), Cudmore noted the projects that the funds would go toward. All were already approved.
They include $6.7 million for highway projects, $1.1 million for water quality, $2.1 million for a salt storage facility, $379,000 for the sheriff's District 3 substation and $590,000 for county building maintenance and repair.
The largest chunk of the funds will go to St. Mary's County Public Schools' projects, Cudmore said.
These include $852,000 for an information technology warehouse, $2.9 million for public safety, $3.5 million for HVAC at Dynard Elementary School, $968,000 and $4.3 million for a partial roof and HVAC replacements at Green Holly Elementary School and $1.3 million for an athletic turf field.
Some of the premium will be used for expansion of the Northern Senior Center, an asphalt overlay, a new animal shelter in California and Lexington Manor Passive Park.
Cudmore said a grand opening of the animal shelter will be held in August.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) was absent for the afternoon portion of the meeting.