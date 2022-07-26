By a 4-0-1 vote with Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) abstaining, on July 26 the St. Mary's County commissioners approved a 50-year lease of 20 acres to the YMCA of the Chesapeake.
The land, which includes the county's outdoor swimming pool near Great Mills High School, would eventually have a facility built by the YMCA.
The total cost of the project is not to exceed $22.1 million, but if it is projected to do so, the project would go back to the proverbial drawing board, deputy county attorney Neil Murphy said.
The county is responsible for $16.1 million of the costs and the YMCA will begin a $4 million, five-year capital campaign to raise funds later this year or early next year, Murphy said.
The county and YMCA would jointly work on procuring up to $2 million in grant funds from state and federal governments.
In response to a question from Morgan about the grant funding, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO Robbie Gill said the organization has secured state grant funding for every facility they've built, but not federal funding.
He noted that the organization is currently building a YMCA in Queen Anne's County at a cost of $22 million.
The YMCA will design, build and own the St. Mary's facility and be responsible for $200,000 for equipment plus utilities, taxes and fees, Murphy said.
The county will approve the design. Nearly $1 million will be expended by the county soon to pay for architectural costs, according to Murphy. Those funds are part of the $16.1 million.
In response to a question from Commissioner John O'Connor (R), County Attorney David Weiskopf said the next board of commissioners would need to approve a final resolution for the project in December.
O'Connor noted his earlier request that two members of the YMCA board include a representative of the St. Mary's school board and the county's parks and recreation department. Gill agreed, and Murphy said the school board member would be added to the contract language. The draft already included a member from parks and recreation.
Prior to the vote, Morgan noted that he opposed taxpayer funding for the project and said he believes that parks and recreation could handle it.
On Nov. 16 last year, the commissioners approved the site next to Great Mills High School. During a Feb. 15 budget work session, they unanimously agreed to add the $16 million to the capital improvement plan.
According to an earlier Southern Maryland News report, the facility is projected to be between 42,000 and 48,000 square feet.
St. George Creek dredging OK'd
In other news, the board approved a $540,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources that would be used to dredge St. George Creek.
Jim Gotsch, the county's public works director, said DNR had some funds left over at the end of the fiscal year and decided to give it to St. Mary's for the project. He noted the dredging will be under the bridge at St. George Island. "The channel is really narrowing," he said.
In regard to fees in lieu, which developers can pay the county instead of buying a transferable development right (TDR) from a private party for land conservation, the board lowered it from $5,400 to $4,861. The fee represents 120% of the previous fiscal year's average price of private party sales, which were $4,050 from 59 "intermediate transfers" at fair market value.
The fee is to be “used by the St. Mary’s County Agricultural Preservation Commission to acquire property having a resource deserving of protection," according to a board document.
Reflection given on carnival shootings
During commissioners' time, Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) reflected on the July 15 shootings at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's annual carnival in which two males were shot and a 16-year-old died.
"I was in the parking lot at the time," Hewitt said, noting that he and his wife had volunteered at the event. "It started a stampede of people."
"It's thugs on thugs," he said, adding that there were easily 100 people in a crowd in the parking lot at the time of the shootings. "It didn't make sense to me that so many people had congregated. Something was premeditated with that group of people."
In spite of the heat, "people were wearing hoodies and masks," he said. Hewitt suggested making signs that say, "No hoodies."
At the time of the shooting, Hewitt said most people had already left the carnival and "all these young males start taking their shirts off."
A sheriff's deputy was 12 yards away when the shootings occurred, Hewitt said.
"We need to learn from it," he said. "Let's get to the bottom of this. We've got the county fair coming up." That event is scheduled for Sept. 22 to 25.
Hewitt suggested putting some funds toward lighting, infrastructure or cameras.
"We're down to a couple of [fire department carnivals]," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. "I'm not sure if Ridge [Volunteer Fire Department] is going to do theirs because they can't get the rides to show up."
In other news, Guy said that after 23 years of living in Clements, he's finally getting cable installed at his residence. "They started putting cable service to my house yesterday," he said.