By a majority in a budget work session, the St. Mary’s County commissioners approved $6.1 million of an additional $7 million in local funding that was requested for public schools.
Public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith addressed the board about the school system’s proposed 2023 budget of $254.8 million, which is funded by state and local dollars.
Funding $5.3 million as part of the second-year of a three-year negotiated agreement that results in pay raises of 4.5% to 5% for school employees received unanimous support from the commissioners.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) balked at supporting anything above that, however, and the commissioners and Smith tentatively agreed to split the difference on the $1.5 million for bus drivers and the school system’s transportation department. The commissioners agreed to fund $800,000.
Noting that it’s tentative as part of the budget-approval process, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, “Who knows how this will end up the next few weeks.”
Smith said he and his finance department would “scrub the numbers” to find some $700,000 in funds for bus driver pay and benefit raises. He noted they are underpaid compared to Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Howard and Prince George’s counties.
In addition to a $2,500 bonus from federal emergency funds that was approved earlier by the school board in four increments this school year and next, the school system also plans to give the bus drivers a $5 an hour raise this year and next year for a total increase of $10 an hour. This totals about $10,000 additional per driver, not counting the federal bonuses.
In his opening remarks, Smith said the school systems in western, southern and eastern Maryland are disadvantaged by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future law that passed the General Assembly last year.
Smith said St. Mary’s was supposed to get $133 million from the state, according to the new formula, but in actuality got only $122 million, which left a void of $10 million.
“Unfortunately, the formulas don’t work. They didn’t work before and they’re worse now,” he said.
St. Mary’s County finance director Jeanett Cudmore noted the county is one of about six in the state that have been funding local schools at the “above maintenance of funding” level. Some counties are up to $60 million or $70 million in the hole, according to Morgan.
The commissioners also agreed that county and sheriff’s office employees would get a 2% cost-of-living adjustment and 2.5% pay raise in the new budget to be in accord with teachers and school system staff.
Latest COVID-19 update provided
County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster noted that, based on revised federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the county is moving away from a metric that focuses on the positivity rate per day/week to one that includes three things. These are a seven-day case rate, hospitalization rate and the average percentage of hospital beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
This change effectively moves St. Mary’s from the red, or high, category to green, or low, she said.
The new methodology is a “better reflection of the strain in our health care system,” she said.
“I feel like this was a solid move on their part,” she said, referring to the CDC.
She recommended continued use of mask-wearing in health care facilities.
Brewster said BA.2 is a coronavirus “variant of concern,” but noted that it is as a “very, very low percent,” or 4% in the region.
Early signs indicate that BA.2 is much more contagious than the omicron variant, she said. “I don’t know if this BA.2 will actually take hold. Omicron infection may provide protection against it.”
YMCA briefing given
Commissioners heard from Robbie Gill and Brian Rigby about a new YMCA near Great Mills High School, which they approved Feb. 22 at the end of a budget workshop.
Brian Rigby, director of design with Gro Development, said construction could start in nine to 12 months and the 51,504-square-foot facility could be ready in two years.
Robbie Gill, chief executive officer of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, said it would cost an estimated $17.6 million to build without a pool and $21 million with a pool. However, he noted that prices are increasing 5% to 7% a year.
These dollar amounts include “soft costs,” such as architectural services, computers, etc.
Gill said about $1 million is needed for architectural services, and Commissioner John O’Connor (R) noted that can be pulled from the county’s capital improvement plan funds.
Gill said some remaining questions include who’s going to build the facility and run it.
O’Connor said, “From the risk management side, I don’t understand why we would own the building.”
Gill agreed.
County Attorney David Weiskopf, who was named as the interim county administrator, said staff would hold a “team meeting” with Gill and Rigby within the next week or so. The meeting would include the public works and transportation and finance departments.
O’Connor said he would like for a representative from parks and recreation and the school board to be on the YMCA’s board of volunteers.
Asphalt projects OK’d
The commissioners approved a $2.59 million agreement with Aggregate Industries of Greenville, S.C., for asphalt overlay projects in 2022. Five bids were received but the lowest was a non-responsive bid, according to county staff. O’Connor cast the dissenting vote.
Retirements announced
At the beginning of the meeting, the commissioners recognized and thanked two longtime employees: Kenneth Cusic and Harry Knight.
Cusic worked for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for 36 years, while Knight was with the department of land use and growth management for 27 years.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews