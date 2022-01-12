The St. Mary's County commissioners on Jan. 11 unanimously approved a change for alcohol beverage production on farms.
The action deletes the current uses of distillery, winery and farm brewery and combines them into one — alcohol beverage production.
Staff noted that they received eight letters or emails in support and two in opposition to the change. The St. Mary's County Farm Bureau took no position.
During public comment at the Dec. 7 planning commission meeting, Les Melanson of Xella Winery and Vineyard of Mechanicsville said the business is “incredibly difficult to grow with existing county ordinance.”
In other news, the commissioners voted to hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 to consider changes to land use and zoning maps for 4.66 acres at 23595 Pike Lane and 23556 Three Notch Road across from the St. Mary's County Airport. The designation would change from rural preservation to rural mixed-use if approved. The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
The commissioners also voted to set a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 to consider changes to land use and zoning maps for 2 acres at 29871 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The planning commission voted 6-1 on Oct. 25 to recommend the changes.
"I find this is a harder one to support," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. "I agree," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
Land Use and Growth Management Director Bill Hunt said the split zoning on the Charlotte Hall property makes it difficult to market the property.
The west side of the property, which faces Charlotte Hall Road, is currently residential mixed-use, while the east side that faces Three Notch Road is mixed-use moderate intensity. The proposal would make all of it mixed-used moderate intensity.
A number of Charlotte Hall residents oppose the change, along with another for 6 acres that the board will consider in the near future.
The 2-acre site is located south of Frito-Lay and north of Southern States farm supply. Charlotte Hall resident Joan Curtis Waters told Southern Maryland News that the plan is to use the land for apartments with access onto Charlotte Hall Road.