After the months-long budget season battles over who gets what, commissioners finally approved their $288.6 million budget on Tuesday in a split vote.
In last-second budget amendments, commissioners unanimously voted to ditch $207,000 in emergency reserve funding, held onto for snow removal, in favor of funding salaries of county employees, the sheriff’s office and school employees, and denied a motion to fully fund requested increases to the school board and sheriff’s office, and restore proposed full-time positions for paid EMTs that were cut last budget work session.
The majority of commissioners took a tight-fisted approach to a large sum of money coming in, in part fearing that stimulus money has masked the impacts of COVID-19 on tax revenues.
“I just need to see these revenues come in. We haven’t seen the real impacts from 2020, the revenues from 2020, and I think they’re gonna be impacted by COVID-19,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
The budget also reins in taxes, lowering the tax rate from 3.17% to 3.1%.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) and Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), who ended up voting against the budget, voted in favor of the motion to fully fund requests of the sheriff’s office and board of education, and restore EMT requests.
“I think we’ve got a really good opportunity here. I think we’re so close to having an amazing budget,” Colvin said.
“We’ve gotta look further than what’s in front of our face here,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
“The budget process is one of discipline, and discipline’s tough,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
“As I’ve watched sitting here, doing budget for a number of years, when the discipline goes away, I’m already thinking of the next budget and two budgets down the road. Because there’s so many unknowns in what we’re going for,” Morgan, who is in his third and final term as a commissioner, said.
The budget follows spirited weekend debate on social media over commissioners’ move last week to fund turf fields at high schools, seen by some as a large project added at the last minute while not fully funding the school’s requested amount.
“We allocated that out of fund balance, we know that is not reoccurring money,” Hewitt said, adding that funding for the school staff’s salaries would be reoccurring.
Commissioners later alluded to rumors spreading on social media that implied certain commissioners were making money off the sudden project.
“None of the commissioners up here are getting paid off of turf fields. Nobody’s making money off of turf fields here. We all think its a good idea to have turf fields at the high schools,” Colvin said.
“We don’t even deal with the vendor directly,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said. “It was a genuine give to the schools, to try and meet a need. Unfortunately, probably ill-timed, but it can be worked out.”
The budget also follows a Monday press release from the county which touted the budget as “historic” funding for schools and police.
“The press release that went out, was slightly disingenuine,” O’Connor said, reading off the percentages of yearly budgets which have gone to the board of education, which he said dwindled from 62% in the fiscal 2017 budget to 39% in this year’s fiscal 2022 budget.
“That’s not historic, all it is, is the total amount of money was higher than it was last year,” he said.
The county’s board of education met on Wednesday evening for a budget session to determine which cuts will have to be made to recoup the remaining dollars to pay teachers according to their negotiated agreement.
At the school board meeting, Superintendent Scott Smith told board members only some changes would be needed in the school system’s budget, as the board has saved on healthcare, and is now planning to use restricted funds to pay for substitute teachers, also saving by buying the “mini Moakley” building, which the school board leases, paying for it with fund balance.
Smith said the final bump of money prevented the school board from having to lay off any staff.
The board would also not have to cut two full-time positions due to the bump in funds on Tuesday.
“As a result of the commissioners allowing for a little bit more money in our budget yesterday, we were able to remove our planned reduction of two [employee positions], our STEM 4 teachers,” Tammy McCourt, the superintendent’s assistant for fiscal services, said.
