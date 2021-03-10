St. Mary's commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a memorandum with the county's rescue squads that would permit the county to bill patients for ambulance services starting this May.
The agreement is meant to continue funding for paid staff at the rescue squads, which commissioners initially approved in October last year using CARES grant funds for temporary staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
The agreement allows for the "soft billing" to commence on May 1, and expires a year after. Soft billing means the county will charge patients' insurance for ambulance transport, but will not require payment from the individual.
"We've been working hard, and these are the next steps in our chain," Stephen Walker, county emergency services director, said.
A proposed fee schedule, which will be finalized later on, says a transport paramedic ambulance would cost $650, basic life support transport would cost $425, emergent transport with a paramedic would cost $700 and there would be a $15 mileage fee with all trips.
"I don't want the people to have to pay anything," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
"This is just a figure that it would be, if somebody can't afford it, they don't pay it, and that's the way it absolutely needs to be," Walker said. "We really don't want anybody that thinks they are going to have to pay and then are afraid to call an ambulance."
The county will be billing through a third-party service, Quick Med Claims.
In other business on Tuesday, commissioners approved a one-year moratorium on new utility-scale solar projects, and approved a $2.5 million bid for roadway asphalt improvements.