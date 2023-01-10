St. Mary's County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), right, reads a commendation for the recently-retired deputy state's attorney Theodore "Ted" Weiner on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10. Weiner worked a combined 30 years and eight months for the county and state's attorneys' offices.
A number of school-related items will be funded following approval on Jan. 10 by the St. Mary's County commissioners.
During their meeting, the commissioners approved a $1.72 million budget increase in fiscal 2023 that uses a fund balance for St. Mary's County Public Schools. As part of the approval, $1 million will be moved from operating funds to the capital improvement program funds.
The money will be used to replace a press box at Great Mills High School at a cost of $250,000, provide $220,000 for playground equipment and a fund a new gym floor and bleachers at Chopticon High School for $575,000.
The list of items also includes a "technology refresh" in the amount of $595,000, a portable air chiller for $64,000 and a new fire tank supply at Greenview Knolls Elementary School in Great Mills, according to a board document.
Security and safety grant approved
The commissioners also voted to accept a $196,761 grant from the Maryland Center for School Safety.
The funds will be used to provide security vestibules at Dynard and Oakville elementary schools, door locks and access control at Margaret Brent Middle and Hollywood Elementary schools and enhanced cellphone amplification at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center and the three public high schools.
Following a question, Mike Wyant, chief of safety and security for the public school system, said a ballistic laminate would be added on all interior glass on classroom doors.
The grant funds were provided in accord with House Bill 1783, according to a board document.
EMS medical director hired
The commissioners agreed to hire Jason P. Finkelstein as jurisdictional medical director at a salary of $62,400.
Stephen Walker, the county's director of emergency services, said Finkelstein is also the interim director in Calvert County, which he said is good for St. Mary's.
Walker said Finkelstein will ensure that all emergency medical technicians and paramedics are following state protocols.
In Calvert, Finkelstein takes each candidate in his vehicle and watches them perform on duty for a number of hours before he gives them his blessing, Walker said.
"I'm very excited to have this guy come on," Walker said.
Following a question by Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), Walker said that Finkelstein will replace Dr. Tim Chizmar, who has been the interim jurisdictional medical director in St. Mary's. Chizmar is the Maryland EMS medical director.
Retirees recognized, staffing concerns noted
At the beginning of the meeting, the commissioners recognized Theodore "Ted" Weiner and John Pleisse, two attorneys who recently retired after serving the county for over 30 years and 11 years, respectively.
During commissioners' time, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said the county has close to 100 vacancies. Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) added that the public schools have 35 vacancies.