Following a recommendation of approval by the St. Mary's County Planning Commission, the county commissioners approved a public hearing about proposed medical marijuana regulations.
The planning commission voted unanimously on June 6 to recommend adoption of the new regulations on the heels of a 50,000-square-foot medical marijuana grow house going up in Abell.
On Tuesday, June 28, the county commissioners voted unanimously to host a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on July 26.
Growing and processing facilities would be restricted to three zoning areas under the proposed regulations: industrial, limited commercial industrial and mixed-use high intensity.
Dispensaries would be allowed in seven areas, similar to pharmacies, according to assistant county attorney John Houser.
He noted that the Maryland General Assembly approved medical marijuana in 2014 and it was made operational in 2017. There are approximately 150,000 medical marijuana patients in the state, Houser said.
St. Mary's proposed ordinance is "roughly middle of the road" compared to what's been proposed in other parts of the state, he said, referring to restrictiveness and permissiveness.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said he's heard two strains of thought on the topic. "It's about the building, not the cannabis" and vice-versa, he said.
He proposed adding "trigger" language to the proposed ordinance so that it would also apply to recreational marijuana if state voters approve a ballot measure in regard to that in November. However, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) and Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) objected.
Jazz Fest set for this weekend
The commissioners noted that the Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival will run Friday through Sunday, July 8-10, with events in Coltons Point and Leonardtown.
Guy noted that the event started out as one day but later became three days.
Barbara Sopato, executive director of Visit St. Mary's, said this year's event "will be three times the size" of last year's.
She added that visitors to Leonardtown can ride a trolley for free on Fridays through Sundays "all summer long."
Also in regard to Visit St. Mary's, the county commissioners approved $400,194, or level funding, for the tourism-related organization, even though the county's accommodation tax dropped during COVID-19.
According to a board document, the county agreed to provide Visit St. Mary's 38% of the tax based on the most recently available fiscal year's numbers. Based on fiscal 2021 however, that number would have been $282,694 since the accommodation tax dropped from $1.05 million in fiscal 2019 to $743,932 in fiscal 2021.
Visit St. Mary's, the county's tourism agency, shares office space with the county department of economic development in the Potomac Building in Leonardtown.
A 10-year agreement between the county and Visit St. Mary's — with annual updates to the memorandum of understanding — was approved in June 2018.
Police accountability board updates provided
Houser updated the commissioners on the latest news regarding the police accountability board and administrative charging committee.
Accountability board members are not required to receive training, but charging committee members are required to and will have "probably one day" in the near future, he said, noting he received some information from the state at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 27.
"We can go 'live' on Friday," he said, referring to the July 1 start date for the two new boards.
Houser said the boards — the membership of which was recently approved by the county commissioners — would have orientation on July 13.
He noted that the state is requiring the administrative charging committee to use Robert's Rules of Order.
Other business
The commissioners recognized H.S. "Lanny" Lancaster for 24 years of service at the Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park.
The commissioners' next board meeting will be at 9 a.m. on July 12.